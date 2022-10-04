There is a feel-good factor at Arsenal right now and they will look to maintain that when hosting Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League on Thursday.

Saturday’s derby win over Tottenham ensured Arsenal would spend another week at the top of the Premier League table, and that means they arguably head into Sunday’s match against Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium as favourites.

First, though, Arsenal will look to secure another Europa League win in Group A, having beaten FC Zurich 2-1 in their opener before their clash with PSV was postponed.

The rescheduled tie with PSV will take place on October 20, and before that Arsenal will face Bodo/Glimt, first at home on Thursday then away next week.

Bodo/Glimt, who famously beat Roma 6-1 last year, are currently top of Group A after drawing 1-1 at PSV and beating FC Zurich 2-1 at home.

Facing Arsenal will be a step-up for the Norwegian side, but they head into the match with confidence having won their last Eliteserien match 4-1 against Lillestrom.

When is Arsenal v Bodo/Glimt?

The Europa League Group A match between Arsenal and Bodo/Glimt kicks off at 8pm on Thursday, October 6.

Which TV channel is Arsenal v Bodo/Glimt on?

The game between Arsenal and Bodo/Glimt will be shown on BT Sport 2 in the UK. You can see the latest BT Sport listings here

How to watch a live stream of Arsenal v Bodo/Glimt

You can watch a live stream of the match in the UK via the BT Sport website or app

How to follow Arsenal v Bodo/Glimt via live text updates

We will be hosting live text coverage, and all the key Europa League clashes , via eurosport.co.uk and eurosport.com.

Can Bodo/Glimt upset Arsenal?

The reigning Norwegian champions have endured a patchy 2022 league campaign, and though they sit second, they are only just ahead of a trio of teams – Rosenborg, Lillestrom and Valerenga – and 15 points behind leaders Molde.

In Europe, Bodo/Glimt had hoped to be playing Champions League football this term, but lost 4-2 on aggregate to Dinamo Zagreb in the play-off round.

Nevertheless, they have given a strong account of themselves in the Europa League so far, picking up four points from their first two games.

It has put them in a strong early position in Group A, although only after their next two matches against Arsenal will we know whether they are contenders to make the knockouts.

Arsenal away is certainly a difficult task - and is their first match against English opposition - but both Roma and Celtic were made aware of the Norwegians' quality last season.

Bodo/Glimt beat Roma 6-1 at home and drew 2-2 away in the 2021/22 Europa Conference League group stages.

They then beat Celtic 5-1 on aggregate in the knockout round play-offs, but after overcoming AZ they succumbed to Roma in the quarter-finals 5-2 on aggregate, having won the first leg 2-1.

