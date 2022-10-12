Manchester United play the fourth game of their Europa League campaign against Omonia Nicosia on Thursday night at Old Trafford.

After three group matches, United are currently second in Group E on six points and trail leaders Real Sociedad by three.

United boss Erik ten Hag may look to rotate his starting XI on Thursday night with the Premier League club playing nine games in 29 days this month.

After taking on Neil Lennon's side, United have back-to-back Premier League home games against Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur.

This is everything you need to know about the TV and live stream details for the Europa League match between Manchester United and Omonia Nicosia.

When is Manchester United v Omonia?

The Europa League Group E match between Manchester United and Omonia kicks off at 8pm on Thursday, October 13th.

Which TV channel is Manchester United v Omonia on?

The game between Manchester and Omonia Nicosia will be shown on the BT Sport 1 channel in the UK. You can see the latest BT Sport listings here

How to watch a live stream of Manchester United v Omonia

You can watch a live stream of the match in the UK via the BT Sport website or app

How to follow Manchester United v Omonia via live text updates

We will be hosting live text coverage of the match, and all the key Europa League clashes , via eurosport.co.uk and eurosport.com.

Will Ronaldo start on Thursday?

Manchester United bounced back from their 6-3 derby defeat to Manchester City with a 2-1 victory over Everton on Sunday . Antony and Cristiano Ronaldo scored the goals for the visitors.

Ten Hag was impressed with the way his side reacted after losing to City and was also impressed with the performances of Ronaldo - who scored his 700th career goal - and Casemiro, who was making his first Premier League start.

“It’s clear to say it is a massive performance from the player,” the Dutchman said. “Congratulations to Cristiano, I’m happy for him.

“Also that was his first goal this season in the Premier League so it will help him to score more goals in the coming weeks.”

Ronaldo’s goal was assisted by Casemiro, who was making his first Premier League start since joining from Real Madrid in the summer.

Even though he made a mistake for the opening goal, Casemiro was named man of the match.

“Casemiro will anticipate quickly and we saw during the game how important he is, winning a lot of balls,” said Ten Hag.

“He also played the ball for Ronaldo. He grew into the game.”

Ferdinand, Cole laud Ronaldo for landmark goal

Ronaldo was the man of the moment after scoring his 700th career club goal in a 2-1 win for Manchester United over Everton.

Rio Ferdinand and Joe Cole lauded the Portugal captain's achievements after stepping up at the decisive time to secure three points for the Red Devils.

"Class always rises at the end of the day,” Ferdinand told BT Sport.

“He would've been disappointed not to play from the start, and that was the talk of the town. Then he came on, was the decisive player and ended up being the match-winner.

“That chance, after what happened in the Europa League, where he missed multiple chances and you could see the frustration creeping out of his pores."

Martial an injury doubt

Anthony Martial is a doubt for United's clash against Omonia on Thursday. In the reverse fixture in Cyprus, Martial came off the bench and scoring within minutes to help United to the comeback victory

He was rewarded a starting spot against Everton on Sunday, but had to be subbed off in the Premier League clash after only 29 minutes with a back problem.

Martial had only recently returned to competitive action after an Achilles injury kept him out for the entirety of September.

