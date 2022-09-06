Manchester United will aim to replicate their strong domestic form on the European stage when Real Sociedad visit in the Europa League on Thursday, September 8. The match kicks off at 8pm UK time at Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils reign got off to a trick start with back-to-back Premier League defeats, but they have since turned things round in impressive fashion.

Ad

United defeated Arsenal 3-1 on Sunday to record a fourth consecutive victory and climb to fifth place in the table.

Premier League Man Utd officially enter battle royal for top four, plus the war on VAR – The Warm-Up YESTERDAY AT 07:31

The Manchester club were competing in the Champions League last season, where they made it to the last 16 before being knocked out by Atletico Madrid.

Their campaign to reclaim the Europa League crown they won in 2017 begins against their major rivals to top Group E, Real Sociedad.

The La Liga side have started the season in mixed form but head to Old Trafford after earning a creditable 1-1 draw at home to Atleti on Saturday.

Omonoia and Sheriff – who earned a shock win against Real Madrid in the Champions League last season – make up the rest of Group E.

This is everything you need to know about the TV and live stream details for the Europa League match between Manchester United and Real Sociedad.

When is Manchester United v Real Sociedad?

The Europa League Group E match between Manchester United and Real Sociedad kicks off at 8pm on Thursday, September 8.

Which TV channel is Manchester United v Real Sociedad on?

The game between Manchester United and Real Sociedad will be shown on BT Sport 1 in the UK. You can see the latest BT Sport listings here.

How to watch a live stream of Manchester United v Real Sociedad

How to follow Manchester United v Real Sociedad via live text updates

‘We have to keep pushing’

United were impressive in their 3-1 win over Arsenal on Saturday, but manager Erik ten Hag said afterwards that he intends to keep driving standards.

'We have to keep pushing' - Ten Hag after Man Utd's 3-1 win over Arsenal

“We have to keep pushing the attitude and the mentality by setting high standards every day,” he said.

“‘Good’ is not good enough. We have to do better. And there is a lot of room for improvement and we are at the start of the season. So we have to work every day really hard."

Transfers Glazers ready to sell Manchester United for £3.75 billion – Paper Round YESTERDAY AT 22:53