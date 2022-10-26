On Thursday, October 27, Manchester United host Sheriff for their penultimate match in the group stages of the Europa League. The match kicks off at 8pm UK time at Old Trafford.

Since then, the Red Devils have lost just once in seven games, with the sole reverse being the 6-3 away thrashing at Manchester City.

A point for United would be enough for them to qualify for the knockout stages, but they will no doubt want to try to overhaul Real Sociedad at the top of the group, the Spaniards sitting three points clear with a spotless record from their four games.

For Sheriff - six points behind their opponents on Thursday night - it's a must-win game if they want to keep up their slim hopes of qualification.

This is everything you need to know about the TV and live stream details for the Europa League match between Manchester United v Sheriff.

When is Manchester United v Sheriff?

The Europa League Group E match between Manchester United v Sheriff kicks off at 8pm on Thursday, October 27.

Which TV channel is Manchester United v Sheriff on?

The game between Manchester United v Sheriff will be shown on the BT Sport channel in the UK. You can see the latest BT Sport listings here

How to watch a live stream of Manchester United v Sheriff?

You can watch a live stream of the match in the UK via the BT Sport website or app

How to follow Manchester United v Sheriff via live text updates?

Ten Hag's revival aims to take latest forward step

Unbeaten in six, a point outside the Premier League top four and qualification for the Europa League knockouts on the horizon - most Man Utd fans would've surely taken that at the season's outset, given all the customary tumult around the club.

Slowly but surely Erik ten Hag is making his imprint on this United side, with some tenacious, high-energy, cohesive displays on show in the last month.

The Dutchman will know that blips have never historically been far away on the United landscape, but surely one won't happen against Sheriff, who have just a solitary win so far from their four Europa League group games.

Ten Hag looks likely to try and wrap up qualification early with a vital run of fixtures ahead, and to the end should name a predominantly first-choice XI.

Managerless Sheriff face an uphill task

What a few days it's been for Sheriff, whose manager Stjepan Tomas resigned out of the blue last weekend following a shock league loss to Petrocub.

"It seems that the players were thinking about the match in Manchester, there was no concentration. This is my mistake," he said.

It's left his now ex-side facing an even more steep task at Old Trafford to try to get the win they need to maintain their qualification hopes.

It looks likelier that Sheriff will battle it out with bottom club Omonia for a consolation spot in the Europa Conference League.

