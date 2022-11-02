The winner takes it all, kind of, but it’s also advantage Real Sociedad when they host Manchester United in the Europa League on Thursday evening.

Topping Group E has gone down to the wire. Sociedad and United are already through, having left Sheriff and Omonia Nicosia significantly trailing, and now their meeting in Spain will decide who finishes first.

Ad

Sociedad are in pole position given they hold a three-point lead over United, having won their initial encounter 1-0 at Old Trafford in September.

Transfers Man Utd, Liverpool and Chelsea face £130m Bellingham asking price - Paper Round 14 HOURS AGO

That means Sociedad will top the group with a win or draw against United on Thursday, while they will also finish first if they lose by just the one goal – because of a superior goal difference.

United’s task is therefore more difficult, given they have to win, but equally their mission is clear: win by two or more goals and they top the group.

Here are all the key details for what could be the pick of the matches on Thursday night…

WHEN IS REAL SOCIEDAD V MAN UTD?

The Europa League Group E match between Real Sociedad and Manchester United kicks off at 5.45pm GMT on Thursday, November 3.

WHICH TV CHANNEL IS REAL SOCIEDAD V MAN UTD ON?

The game between Real Sociedad and Manchester United will be shown on BT Sport 1 in the UK. You can see the latest BT Sport listings here.

HOW TO WATCH A LIVE STREAM OF REAL SOCIEDAD V MAN UTD

You can watch a live stream of the match in the UK via the BT Sport website or app.

HOW TO FOLLOW REAL SOCIEDAD V MAN UTD VIA LIVE UPDATES

WHO COULD MAN UTD FACE IN KNOCKOUTS?

The Europa League knockouts are a tad more complicated than the Champions League, mainly because teams drop down from the latter to the former.

In short, Manchester United want to finish first to avoid an extra tie before the round of 16, the knockout play-off round, which sees teams that finished second in their Europa League group drawn against a team that came third in their Champions League group

With Ajax, Barcelona and Sevilla among the teams to have finished third in their Champions League group, they could therefore face Manchester United in the play-offs if Erik ten Hag’s side finish second in their Europa League group.

If United finish first, they will go straight through to the round of 16 and then be drawn against one of the play-off winners – which could include Ajax, Barcelona and Sevilla.

Essentially, topping your Europa League group means two fewer games in the New Year, and with a packed schedule given the mid-season World Cup, that is something worth avoiding when the season enters the business end.

Premier League Man Utd eager to tie down Rashford before 2023 – Paper Round YESTERDAY AT 23:47