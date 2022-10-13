Joe Cole believes that Arsenal’s improvements under Mikel Arteta are here to stay and declared himself "a believer".

In the last 15 years of Arsene Wenger’s tenure, plus Unai Emery’s spell and the second half of last season, Arsenal struggled to perform consistently and were often seen as brittle.

Ad

Now, though, Arsenal top the Premier League and look a changed side following the summer arrival of Gabriel Jesus and others.

Europa League How to watch Bodo/Glimt v Arsenal in the Europa League YESTERDAY AT 11:47

Former Chelsea and Liverpool winger Cole told BT Sport that he had seen enough to be convinced that there was a fundamental change in the club’s approach under the Spaniard this term.

He said: “I’m a believer now. We’ve seen them trip up themselves so many times over 10 years, you always want to have another look and another look, but the process Mikel Arteta is talking about for the last 12-18 months is starting to bear fruition [sic].

“The young players, the ones coming in, are delivering it. It looks like a well-oiled machine. Exciting times for Arsenal fans.”

Cole explained that while there was plenty of change from one game in the Premier League to the next in the Europa League, Arteta maintains momentum by keeping some players in to bridge the two sides.

“We talk about continuity under Arteta,” he added. “He’s always, of the big hitters, using two, three or four in European games, bringing in lads around him. To continue that performance.”

Former Arsenal central defender Martin Keown agreed, saying that Arteta’s approach is one that has been adopted by all the players in the squad, while taking time to celebrate the form of wingers Gabriel Martinell and Buyako Saka so far this year.

Keown declared: “There’s a blueprint in the way he wants to play, the shape of the side.

“The speed in the attacks, Martinelli and Saka, they’re vying for player of the year already.

“[Eddie] Nketiah is playing like Jesus at times. Every time a player comes in he just seems to raise the bar.”

Arsenal travelled to Sweden’s Bodo/Glimt in their Europa League group game on Thursday as they attempted to maintain their winning ways in their current campaign both home and abroad.

Premier League FA ‘gathering information’ after Henderson-Gabriel incident 11/10/2022 AT 12:01