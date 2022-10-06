United looked to be in trouble against the Cypriot side in the Europa League as they trailed 1-0 at half-time.

Ad

But the introduction of Rashford and Anthony Martial sparked a comeback, with Rashford scoring twice and setting up another goal for Martial.

Europa League ‘We made mistakes’ – Rashford admits Man Utd were sloppy in Omonia win 17 MINUTES AGO

“It’s nice to see Marcus be positive,” said former Manchester United midfielder Hargreaves on BT Sport.

“When he runs with the ball he is almost impossible to play against, he is quick and strong and a good striker of the ball. I think there are options there to be positive about.”

Paul Scholes was also impressed by Rashford’s performance.

“He was brilliant when he came on, he was lively, running in behind,” said the former United midfielder.

“They have goals in them. Martial and Rashford are more dangerous, they have a bit more about them, they are quick, can go either way, defenders will be frightened to death of them.

"Cristiano [Ronaldo] had a lot of chances tonight and it wasn’t quite his night, but that won’t happen for long. If he gets chances on Sunday [against Everton] he will score.”

United dominated possession and had 27 shots, their highest total this season.

However, they did not look tight at the back and were given a scare by Neil Lennon’s side.

“I think there’s a lot of goals in this Manchester United team, but I do worry what’s behind it,” said former United midfielder Paul Scholes.

“I think they are far too open at times, especially against a team tonight who you wouldn’t expect to score two goals against them, but every time they went forward United looked open.

“They have to try and get that midfield right. Casemiro brings a lot of control and composure but he needs legs around him, he had that at Real Madrid and if he plays on Sunday he needs that to protect the back four.”

United will be looking to bounce back from their 6-3 derby defeat to Manchester City when they face Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.

They are sixth in the table and have conceded 14 goals in seven matches, more than any side in the top half apart from Fulham (15).

“There are things they need to work on,” added Hargreaves.

“Finishing needs to be a bit better. They need to tidy up defensively. They will always score goals because they have so many good attacking players but they are conceding too much.”

Premier League Haaland and Foden both score hat-tricks as City hit six past shell-shocked United 02/10/2022 AT 12:00