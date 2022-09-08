Lazio showed why they are rated one of the favourites for the Europa League humbling Feyenoord 4-2 at the Stadio Olimpico.

The game was just four minutes old when Luis Alberto opened the scoring after a deft through ball with the outside of the right foot from Matias Vecino.

Ad

On the break Felipe Anderson made it two, cutting in from the right flank and shooting a left-footed ever under the body of Feyenoord stopper Justin Bijlow who really should have done better.

Serie A Alberto screamer helps send Lazio top of Serie A 26/08/2022 AT 17:41

Vecino then got on the scoresheet himself poking home after Mattia Zaccagni's cross aimed for Ciro Immobile was pushed away into his path inadvertently by go.

The fourth came when Vecino ran on to a ball intended for Insigne but perfectly ran through for the Lazio number five and he slotted home.

After the goal, Slot made a double substitution and the introduction of Santiago Gimenez certainly made an impact.

He was on the pitch for just five minutes when Vecino was punished for an attempted challenge which inadvertently caught Jiminez, and though the contact seemed minor and verdict harsh, VAR upheld the decision. Giimenez smashes the penalty home with aplomb, sending the Lazio stopper the wrong way in addition.

Gimenez continued to revel, against what must be called half-hearted Lazio oppositon who saw the game as won, and he poked over the line after a fantastic effort from Oussama Idrissi crashed off the crossbar which may have crept over the line but the Mexican striker took no chances.

The match looked set to be reduced to a hardly conceivable one-goal deficit when Gimenez appeared to be brought down in the area by Mario Gila but, after initially pointing to the spot, the referee reversed his decision after watching the pitchside video.

In the other Group F Europa League tie, Sturm Graz beat FC Midtjylland 1-0 courtesy of a first-half strike from Emanuel Emegha.

They should have gone further ahead before half time when Tomi Horvat missed the target with a spot kick but in the end would have been happy to secure three points after they had Stefan Hierlander sent off for a second bookable offence.

UEFA Europa Conference League Roma beat Feyenoord to win historic first ever Europa Conference League 25/05/2022 AT 18:11