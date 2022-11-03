Arsenal v FC Zurich LIVE: Kieran Tierney's fine strike has Arsenal ahead

Arsenal
Completed
1
0
FC Zürich
    Aaron Barton
    Updated 03/11/2022 at 21:56 GMT
    End of 2nd Half
    90'
    FULL TIME
    Kieran Tierney's goal is the difference on the night and Arsenal qualify as group winners!
    95'
    YELLOW CARD - ARSENAL
    Gabriel is shown a yellow card.
    94'
    THAT WAS THE CHANCE!
    Marchesano fires a cross across the face of goal but there isn't a Zurich player to meet it!
    93'
    LAST THROW OF THE DICE
    You get the feeling Zurich have one more big attack left in this match.
    92'
    CLOSE TO 2-0!
    Nketiah heads just over for Arsenal. That would have killed the game off!
    90'
    FIVE ADDITIONAL MINUTES
    89'
    SUBSTITUTION - FC ZURICH
    An attacking change. Santini is on for defender Aliti.
    87'
    SUBSTITUTION - ARSENAL
    Cedirc is on for Tomiyasu.
    86'
    NOT LONG LEFT
    Just four minutes of normal time left, as Tomiyasu is down receiving treatment.
    85'
    PUSHING FORWARD
    FC Zurich are really going for it now. The gameplan has clearly been to keep it at 1-0 for as long as possible before pouring forward in the last few minutes.
    83'
    UNCOMFORTABLE MOMENTS
    Mikel Arteta is pacing up and down the sideline nervously.
    82'
    SUBSTITUTION - FC ZURICH
    Conde is off for Krasniqi.
    79'
    STOP START
    The game has no rhythm to it at all. The referee is blowing frequently for fouls and neither side are able to stay on the ball for very long.
    77'
    SUBSTITUTION - FC ZURICH
    Hornschuh is on for Selnaes.
    77'
    SUBSTITUTION - FC ZURICH
    Viunnyk is on for Aiyegun.
    76'
    STRUGGLING
    FC Zurich are forcing the ball with a sense of urgency but it's easy for Arsenal to deal with.
    73'
    CROSS!
    Zurich are taking a few more chances now, Boranijasevic put in a good cross but Ramsdale is equal to it.
    72'
    SUBSTITUTION - ARSENAL
    Tomiyasu is on for White.
    72'
    SUBSTITUTION - ARSENAL
    Odegaard is on for Vieira.
    71'
    ON A KNIFE EDGE
    As long as this game stays 1-0, this will continue to be a really tense affair. Zurich haven't created a whole lot but their threat on the break remains.