Arsenal v FC Zurich LIVE: Kieran Tierney's fine strike has Arsenal ahead
Europa League / Group Stage
Emirates Stadium / 03.11.2022
Advertisement
Ad
End of 2nd Half
90'
FULL TIME
Kieran Tierney's goal is the difference on the night and Arsenal qualify as group winners!
95'
YELLOW CARD - ARSENAL
Gabriel is shown a yellow card.
Yellow card
Gabriel
Arsenal
94'
THAT WAS THE CHANCE!
Marchesano fires a cross across the face of goal but there isn't a Zurich player to meet it!
93'
LAST THROW OF THE DICE
You get the feeling Zurich have one more big attack left in this match.
92'
CLOSE TO 2-0!
Nketiah heads just over for Arsenal. That would have killed the game off!
90'
FIVE ADDITIONAL MINUTES
89'
SUBSTITUTION - FC ZURICH
An attacking change. Santini is on for defender Aliti.
87'
SUBSTITUTION - ARSENAL
Cedirc is on for Tomiyasu.
86'
NOT LONG LEFT
Just four minutes of normal time left, as Tomiyasu is down receiving treatment.
85'
PUSHING FORWARD
FC Zurich are really going for it now. The gameplan has clearly been to keep it at 1-0 for as long as possible before pouring forward in the last few minutes.
83'
UNCOMFORTABLE MOMENTS
Mikel Arteta is pacing up and down the sideline nervously.
82'
SUBSTITUTION - FC ZURICH
Conde is off for Krasniqi.
Off
Cheick Oumar Conde
FC Zürich
On
Bledian Krasniqi
FC Zürich
79'
STOP START
The game has no rhythm to it at all. The referee is blowing frequently for fouls and neither side are able to stay on the ball for very long.
77'
SUBSTITUTION - FC ZURICH
Hornschuh is on for Selnaes.
Off
Ole Selnæs
FC Zürich
On
Marc Hornschuh
FC Zürich
77'
SUBSTITUTION - FC ZURICH
Viunnyk is on for Aiyegun.
76'
STRUGGLING
FC Zurich are forcing the ball with a sense of urgency but it's easy for Arsenal to deal with.
73'
CROSS!
Zurich are taking a few more chances now, Boranijasevic put in a good cross but Ramsdale is equal to it.
72'
SUBSTITUTION - ARSENAL
Tomiyasu is on for White.
72'
SUBSTITUTION - ARSENAL
Odegaard is on for Vieira.
71'
ON A KNIFE EDGE
As long as this game stays 1-0, this will continue to be a really tense affair. Zurich haven't created a whole lot but their threat on the break remains.