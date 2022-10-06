Roma vs Real Betis live - Updates as Jose Mourinho and Manuel Pellegrini go toe-to-toe in the Europa League
Europa League / Group Stage
Stadio Olimpico / 06.10.2022
22:04
THAT'S ALL FROM US
Right, what a game that was! Here's our full report to wrap up this evening's live blog, and we'll see you again soon. Thanks for joining us!
Henrique header gives Betis dramatic late win over Roma and control of Group C
21:59
HOW THE GROUP LOOKS
So Real Betis sit top of the group with nine points from three games. Roma sit in third, behind Ludogorets, who have one point more after a 1-1 draw with HJK
End of 2nd Half
90+6'
FULL-TIME: ROMA 1-2 REAL BETIS
What a result for Manuel Pellegrini's side! The Spaniards come from behind to win in Italy, maintaining their 100% record to stay top of Group C in the Europa League in the process. Trouble for Mourinho and Roma though.
90+3'
RED CARD!
A petulant kick out by Zaniolo is spotted by the assistant referee and he gets a straight red.
Red card
Nicolò Zaniolo
AS Roma
90+1'
ADDED TIME
Four minutes added on. Is it enough for Roma to get an equaliser?
90'
STADIO OLIMPICO STUNNED
The away fans are making all the noise now. Roma can't believe what's happened!
88'
Goal
Luiz Henrique
Real Betis
GOAL! ROMA 1-2 REAL BETIS (Henrique)
That is a stunning header! You won't see many better! The Brazilian is picked out at the back post and he brilliantly nods back across goal, over Patricio and into the back of the net. That is incredible
86'
BRAVO ON HAND AGAIN
The 'keeper has certainly been my man of the match. He diverts a fizzing cross away from danger
83'
YELLOW CARD
Pezzella gets a yellow for pulling back his opponent. Clear yellow
82'
ZANIOLO SHOT SAVED
It hasn't really been his night. He sees a low effort stopped by Bravo, though it might have been going wide anyway
80'
ANOTHER ROMA CHANGE
Two of them, in fact. Dybale is replaced by Stephan El Shaarawy, while Mady Camara is on for Cristante
Off
Bryan Cristante
AS Roma
On
Mohamed Mady Camara
AS Roma
80'
TEN MINUTES LEFT
Will we see a winner?
78'
DYBALA HITS THE WALL AGAIN
His set pieces haven't quite been on point tonight. He rattles the wall once more with a free-kick from a tight angle
75'
TRIPLE BETIS SUB
Alex Moreno, Iglesias and Carvalho are on for Guardado, Jose and Miranda
Off
Andrés Guardado
Real Betis
On
William Carvalho
Real Betis
73'
ROMA SUB
And that's Abraham's night over, though not through injury. Andrea Belotti replaces him
Off
Tammy Abraham
AS Roma
On
Andrea Belotti
AS Roma
72'
RODRI SHOOTS OVER
Roma are insensed here. They feel a free-kick should have been given at the other end, with Tammy Abraham down injured after the challenge. A few minutes ago, the referee stopped play for a Real Betis injury, but doesn't on this occasion. Betis attack and Rodri shoots over, before Gianluca Mancini, and a member of Jose Mourinho's staff, pick up yellow cards for their reactions
Yellow card
Gianluca Mancini
AS Roma
70'
DYBALA FREE-KICK DEFLECTS WIDE
He must be close to 30-yards out, but we know Dybala has the quality to score from distance. Not on this occasion though, as his free-kick clips the wall and goes out for a corner, which is easily defended
67'
ROMA PRESSING
They haven't got forward too much in this second half, but the hosts force a couple of corners that are reasonably easily defended
65'
63'
BETIS PRESSING
Aitor Ruibal cuts inside on his left foot and scoops harmlessly over