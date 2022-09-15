Sheriff Tiraspol v Manchester United live: Sancho and Ronaldo help Ten Hag's side ease past rivals in Europa League clash
Europa League / Group Stage
Stadionul Zimbru / 15.09.2022
Advertisement
Ad
20:25
MATCH REPORT
Read the match report on what was a relatively easy affaire for Manchester United. Ronaldo scored, Sancho played well, and the club secured their first three points of the Europa League season. A job well done.
Ronaldo and Sancho score as United cruise to win at FC Sheriff
End of 2nd Half
FT
FINAL WHISTLE
A comfortable and confident win for Ten Hag's side. There was an authority about them this evening. They come away from Moldova with a 2-0 win and their first three points of their Europa League campaign.
90'
TWO MINUTES ADDED ON
Just two minutes to go. The second half has been more of a training exercise than anything else.
88'
MORE MANCHESTER UNITED CHANGES
Garnacho comes on for Antony, while Maguire gets a late run out, coming on for Martinez.
85'
ELANGA PENALTY SHOUT
Fernandes plays Elanga in around the corner but the winger is clattered into. United want a penalty, but the referee blows for handball given the ball had touched the forward's arm in the build up
80'
RONALDO SUBBED OFF
Ronaldo won't be scoring his 700th club goal of his career this evening. He's been subbed off for Elanga.
Meanwhile Mudasiru comes on for Atiemwen for Sheriff.
Off
Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United
On
Anthony Elanga
Manchester United
79'
UNITED STILL PUSHING...
Ronaldo and Shaw combine well on the left, before the full back clips a cross into the area, that is well cleared by Sheriff.
74'
SHERIFF CHANCE
Sheriff have their first shot on target and it's from distance. Badolo picks up the ball in the midfield, cuts onto his right foot and strikes at goal from at least 30 yards. However the shot is straght at De Gea, who gathers comfortably.
70'
UNITED MAKE THEIR SECOND CHANGE
Luke Shaw, who needs minutes, comes on for Dalot.
Off
Diogo Dalot
Manchester United
On
Luke Shaw
Manchester United
69'
RONALDO CHANCE
A great combination on the left by United ends with Ronaldo taking a shot from outside the box. The Portuguese star tried to be precise, taking the first-time EFFORT with his instep, but it goes wide of the top corner.
66'
NOT MUCH GOING ON
There is very little going on. Eriksen looks good. United look in control. Sheriff look beaten. It all feels very 'Europa League group stage' at this point.
There is still time for something to swing the course of this game however.
63'
ATIEMWEN IN THE BOOK
Atiemwen is shown a rather harsh yellow card after a foul on Malacia as he catches the left-back from behind.
58'
RASHEED ATTEMPTS THE LOB
Poor defending from Malacia given possession to Rasheed, who is running at goal, but completely isolated from any other Sheriff players. The forward sees De Gea off his line and attempts to lob the Spaniard.
He almost succeeds, but thankfully for Manchester United the effort is just over the bar.
55'
UNITED GO CLOSE
Eriksen has the freedom of the park on the left, and whips in a dangerous cross into the Sheriff box. Ronaldo is at the far post, on course to net the 700th goal of his career, but the ball is directed away from his path by Radeljic.
52'
MANCHESTER UNITED IN TOTAL CONTROL
It's all Manchester United. They're dominating the ball and playing very much at their own pace.
Meanwhile Sheriff seem to have backed off a bit, and are showing less fight than they had done in the opening exchanges.
48'
GREAT SAVE
Dalot does brilliantly to pick out Fernandes with a low cross from the right. The Portuguese midfielder times a late run into the box, and connects with the shot well, however his stike is well saved at the near post by Koval .
47'
CHANCE FOR SHERIFF
An early opportunity for the home side as Diop dispossesses Malacia and attempts to feed Rasheed. However the pass is behind the forward, who would have be through on goal.
46'
THE SECOND HALF IS UNDERWAY
The referee gets the second period underway. United have made a subsitution - Casemiro for McTominay.
End of 1st Half
HT
HALF TIME
No added time at the end of the first half. After a slow start United have seized control of this game after finding the net through Sancho and Ronaldo. At 2-0 it already feels a long way back for Sheriff, who have not lost in eight games.
43'
UNITED IN COMPLETE CONTROL
Some slick possession in the Sheriff half sees Ronaldo feed his compatriot Fernandes, but the ball is just beyond the midfielder's reach. Ten Hag's players are enjoying themselves now.