Europa League - FC Zurich v Arsenal LIVE: latest updates as Gunners pegged back after Marquinhos opener
Europa League / Group Stage
Kybunpark / 08.09.2022
End of 1st Half
HT
HALF-TIME - FC ZURICH 1-1 ARSENAL
It has been a dominant opening 45 minutes from the Gunners in which they have created several chances and yet they find themselves drawing 1-1 with the Swiss strugglers.
44'
Penalty
Mirlind Kryeziu
FC Zürich
GOAL! FC ZURICH 1-1 ARSENAL (MIRLIND KRYEZIU, PEN)
Kryeziu makes no mistake from the spot, coolly sending Turner the wrong way with a low shot into the bottom left corner.
43'
PENALTY TO FC ZURICH!
Nketiah bundles over Aliti as Arsenal desperately tried to scramble to clear a corner and the referee points to the spot!
40'
INTRODUCTION
37'
VIEIRA INJURY SCARE
Vieira is back to his feet after picking up a knock. One to watch.
34'
CRUCIAL BLOCK!
Arsenal are caught sleeping at the back as Zurich produce a rapid countter-attack. It's delivered into the feet of Selnaes whose shot looks goalbound until Tierney slides in to make a crucial block.
33'
ARSENAL CORNER
Nketiah controls a bouncing ball inside the Zurich penalty area and forces a corner.
There's plenty forward as Martinelli steps up to deliver the corner... but his deep cross is straight into the arms of the goalkeeper.
30'
OFFSIDE
Tosin suspects he's offside but continues his run as a ball is floated over Arsenal's defence. And then the call is eventually made.
Arsenal celebrate their opener.
27'
GUNNERS IN CONTROL
Arsenal have taken little time to get up to speed in Zurich. They're in dominant mood, totally bossing the possession and carving the hosts open with ease.
24'
SHOT!
There are a number of bodies in front of Brecher as Xhaka tries his luck from the edge of the box. There isn't much power in the shot but it's an awkward moment for the Zurich goalkeeper as he just about pushes it wide.
22'
JUST OVER!
A gorgeous pass over the top from Lokonga picks out the run of Vieira. Brecher is off his line quickly and the Portuguese tries to lob it over him but gets too much connect as it whistles over the bar.
20'
A WASTE
In contrast to Marquinhos, fellow new boy Vieira is taking time to get up to speed as he wastes the set-piece opportunity with an awful delivery.
18'
ARSENAL FREE-KICK
Full of confidence, Marquinhos draws the foul from Kyreziu, winning Arsenal a free-kick on the right channel, as the Zurich defender goes into the book.
17'
Goal
Marquinhos
Arsenal
GOAL! ZURICH 0-1 ARSENAL (MARQUINHOS)
Marquinhos gives Arsenal the lead! What a way to mark your debut!
Vieira is involved too, releasing Nketiah down the left. He looks up and picks out Marquinhos with a pin-point pass, and what a finish from the Brazilian who arrows a shot into the top corner.
15'
WELL OVER
Xhaka, who was roundly booed by the home supporters before kick-off, stands up a cross into the box. Marquinhos is arriving late to meet it but can't keep his first-time shot down.
13'
AMBITIOUS!
Martinelli tries the spectacular as the ball bobbles around inside the Zurich penalty area but makes the mess of an attempted overhead kick.
11'
BIG CHANCE FOR ARSENAL!
Marquinhos delivers another excellent cross into the middle, Martinelli is unmarked inside the box but can't make the connection with his header.
That was a good opportunity for the Gunners.