Fenerbahçe - 1.FC Slovácko

Europa League / Qualification Round 3
Sükrü Saraçoglu / 04.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fenerbahce/teamcenter.shtml
Fenerbahçe
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/1-fc-slovacko/teamcenter.shtml
1.FC Slovácko
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Recent matches

Fenerbahçe

1.FC Slovácko

Most appearances

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

AEK Larnaca
-
-
Partizan Belgrade
04/08
Malmö FF
-
-
F91 Diddeleng
04/08
NK Maribor
-
-
HJK
04/08
Linfield
-
-
FC Zürich
04/08

Follow the Europa League live Football match between Fenerbahçe and 1.FC Slovácko with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 4 August 2022.

Catch the latest Fenerbahçe and 1.FC Slovácko news and find up to date Europa League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.