Fenerbahçe - AEK Larnaca

Europa League / Group Stage
Sükrü Saraçoglu / 06.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fenerbahce/teamcenter.shtml
Fenerbahçe
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/aek-larnaca-1/teamcenter.shtml
AEK Larnaca
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Fenerbahçe
4-4-2
AEK Larnaca
4-5-1
Fenerbahçe
4-4-2
AEK Larnaca
4-5-1

Statistics

Recent matches

Fenerbahçe

AEK Larnaca

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FenerbahçeFEN
21104
1
Stade RennaisREN
21104
3
AEK LarnacaAEK
21013
4
Dynamo KyivDKY
20020
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Europa League

How to watch Arsenal v Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League

Yesterday at 17:37

Europa League

How to watch Omonia v Man Utd in the Europa League

Yesterday at 16:56

Related matches

Stade Rennais
-
-
Dynamo Kyiv
06/10
AEK Larnaca
-
-
Fenerbahçe
13/10
Dynamo Kyiv
-
-
Stade Rennais
13/10
Fenerbahçe
-
-
Stade Rennais
27/10

Follow the Europa League live Football match between Fenerbahçe and AEK Larnaca with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 6 October 2022.

Catch the latest Fenerbahçe and AEK Larnaca news and find up to date Europa League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.