Feyenoord - Sturm Graz

Europa League / Group Stage
De Kuip / 15.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/feyenoord/teamcenter.shtml
Feyenoord
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sturm-graz/teamcenter.shtml
Sturm Graz
Lineups

Feyenoord jersey
Feyenoord
4-3-3
Sturm Graz
4-4-2
Feyenoord jersey
Feyenoord
4-3-3
Sturm Graz
4-4-2

Statistics

Recent matches

Feyenoord

Sturm Graz

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SS LazioLAZ
11003
2
Sturm GrazSTU
11003
3
FC MidtjyllandFCM
10010
4
FeyenoordFEY
10010
Related matches

FC Midtjylland
-
-
SS Lazio
15/09
Sturm Graz
-
-
SS Lazio
06/10
FC Midtjylland
-
-
Feyenoord
06/10
Feyenoord
-
-
FC Midtjylland
13/10

