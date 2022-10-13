Europa League Group A: Bodo/Glimt 0-1 Arsenal - Bukayo Saka's first-half goal wins it for Gunners
Europa League / Group Stage
Aspmyra Stadion / 13.10.2022
Advertisement
Ad
End of 2nd Half
FT
FULL-TIME: BODO/GLIMT 0-1 ARSENAL
Another impressive, professional and mature performance from Mikel Arteta's side, who have now won six games in a row.
90'+2
STRONG DEFENDING
The corner delivery is delivered into an incredibly crowded penalty area, but a really strong punch from Turner relieves the pressure on Arsenal.
90'+1
BODO/GLIMT WIN A CORNER...
And the goalkeeper is coming up for it!
90'
THREE MINUTES ADDED ON!
Arsenal have 180 seconds left to hang on.
89'
BODO/GLIMT SUBS
Pellegrino cuts a frustrated figure as he leaves the pitch, knowing that he could have made the difference tonight. He's replaced by Mugisha, while Hoibraten makes way for Moe.
Off
Marius Høibråten
FK Bodø/Glimt
On
Brede Moe
FK Bodø/Glimt
85'
ARSENAL SUB
That will be Lokonga's final meaningful action as he makes way for Partey with just five minutes to play.
Fresh legs in Arsenal's midfield as Arteta looks to protect this slender lead.
Off
Albert Sambi Lokonga
Arsenal
On
Thomas Partey
Arsenal
84'
CORNER TO HOSTS
Arsenal have a corner to defend now as Saliba puts Pellegrino's teasing cross behind his goal.
The set-piece comes to nothing, though.
82'
PENALTY APPEAL
The hosts want a penalty as the ball appears to hit the arm of Lokonga inside the box. The referee is unmoved and there's no indication that VAR is having a look.
80'
INTO THE FINAL 10 MINUTES
Arsenal remain in control as they search for a third consecutive win in Group A. It wouldn't quite guarantee progression but they would just need one more victory should they hang on tonight.
76'
BODO/GLIMT SUB
Espejord has had a couple of chances tonight - one was gilt-edged - and he's replaced by Salvesen.
72'
ALERT GOALKEEPING
Much of Bodo/Glimt's build-up play has been exciting and enterprising, but the final ball is almost always letting them down. A through ball almost reaches Vetlesen but Turner is there to collect.
70'
ARSENAL SUBS
Odegaard, on his return to his native Norway, is applauded as he makes his way off for Marquinhos, while Tomiyasu replaces White.
Off
Ben White
Arsenal
On
Takehiro Tomiyasu
Arsenal
68'
OVER!
Espejord fires over from distance as Bodo/Glimt continue to apply pressure on the Arsenal defence.
66'
YELLOW CARD!
Vetlesen goes into the book and will have to be careful from now on.
62'
BODO/GLIMT CONTINUE TO ATTACK
Pellegrino is looking for Espejord with a scooped ball over the top but Turner is off his line to clear. The loose ball falls kindly for Groenburg, and with the Arsenal goalkeeper off his line he goes for goal. Well over, though.
59'
ARSENAL SUBS
Obviously concerned by what he's witnessing, Arteta makes a double sub: Xhaka and Martinelli are on, Saka and Nelson come off.
Off
Bukayo Saka
Arsenal
On
Granit Xhaka
Arsenal
58'
SO CLOSE!
Another warning for Arsenal, this is a massive opportunity for the hosts!
Vetlesen chests a raking ball down into the feet of Espejord, but he gets underneath the ball and blasts it over from point-blank range!
57'
NOT FAR AWAY!
Arsenal's defence keep backing off Solbakken as he inches closer to goal. After a drop of the shoulder creates space for a shot, he lets fly and I tell you what, it's not far away. Just over the bar.
56'
HARMLESS EFFORT
Tierney strikes from distance but it's always curling wide.