Europa League Group A: Bodo/Glimt 0-1 Arsenal - Bukayo Saka's first-half goal wins it for Gunners

Europa League / Group Stage
Aspmyra Stadion / 13.10.2022
FK Bodø/Glimt
Completed
0
1
Arsenal
    Updated 13/10/2022 at 18:56 GMT
    Saka strikes again as Arsenal beat Bodo/Glimt to stay perfect
    End of 2nd Half
    FT
    FULL-TIME: BODO/GLIMT 0-1 ARSENAL
    Another impressive, professional and mature performance from Mikel Arteta's side, who have now won six games in a row.
    90'+2
    STRONG DEFENDING
    The corner delivery is delivered into an incredibly crowded penalty area, but a really strong punch from Turner relieves the pressure on Arsenal.
    90'+1
    BODO/GLIMT WIN A CORNER...
    And the goalkeeper is coming up for it!
    90'
    THREE MINUTES ADDED ON!
    Arsenal have 180 seconds left to hang on.
    89'
    BODO/GLIMT SUBS
    Pellegrino cuts a frustrated figure as he leaves the pitch, knowing that he could have made the difference tonight. He's replaced by Mugisha, while Hoibraten makes way for Moe.
    Marius Høibråten
    Off
    Marius Høibråten
    FK Bodø/Glimt
    FK Bodø/Glimt
    Brede Moe
    On
    Brede Moe
    FK Bodø/Glimt
    FK Bodø/Glimt
    85'
    ARSENAL SUB
    That will be Lokonga's final meaningful action as he makes way for Partey with just five minutes to play.
    Fresh legs in Arsenal's midfield as Arteta looks to protect this slender lead.
    Albert Sambi Lokonga
    Off
    Albert Sambi Lokonga
    Arsenal
    Arsenal
    Thomas Partey
    On
    Thomas Partey
    Arsenal
    Arsenal
    84'
    CORNER TO HOSTS
    Arsenal have a corner to defend now as Saliba puts Pellegrino's teasing cross behind his goal.
    The set-piece comes to nothing, though.
    82'
    PENALTY APPEAL
    The hosts want a penalty as the ball appears to hit the arm of Lokonga inside the box. The referee is unmoved and there's no indication that VAR is having a look.
    80'
    INTO THE FINAL 10 MINUTES
    Arsenal remain in control as they search for a third consecutive win in Group A. It wouldn't quite guarantee progression but they would just need one more victory should they hang on tonight.
    76'
    BODO/GLIMT SUB
    Espejord has had a couple of chances tonight - one was gilt-edged - and he's replaced by Salvesen.
    72'
    ALERT GOALKEEPING
    Much of Bodo/Glimt's build-up play has been exciting and enterprising, but the final ball is almost always letting them down. A through ball almost reaches Vetlesen but Turner is there to collect.
    70'
    ARSENAL SUBS
    Odegaard, on his return to his native Norway, is applauded as he makes his way off for Marquinhos, while Tomiyasu replaces White.
    Ben White
    Off
    Ben White
    Arsenal
    Arsenal
    Takehiro Tomiyasu
    On
    Takehiro Tomiyasu
    Arsenal
    Arsenal
    68'
    OVER!
    Espejord fires over from distance as Bodo/Glimt continue to apply pressure on the Arsenal defence.
    66'
    YELLOW CARD!
    Vetlesen goes into the book and will have to be careful from now on.
    62'
    BODO/GLIMT CONTINUE TO ATTACK
    Pellegrino is looking for Espejord with a scooped ball over the top but Turner is off his line to clear. The loose ball falls kindly for Groenburg, and with the Arsenal goalkeeper off his line he goes for goal. Well over, though.
    59'
    ARSENAL SUBS
    Obviously concerned by what he's witnessing, Arteta makes a double sub: Xhaka and Martinelli are on, Saka and Nelson come off.
    Bukayo Saka
    Off
    Bukayo Saka
    Arsenal
    Arsenal
    Granit Xhaka
    On
    Granit Xhaka
    Arsenal
    Arsenal
    58'
    SO CLOSE!
    Another warning for Arsenal, this is a massive opportunity for the hosts!
    Vetlesen chests a raking ball down into the feet of Espejord, but he gets underneath the ball and blasts it over from point-blank range!
    57'
    NOT FAR AWAY!
    Arsenal's defence keep backing off Solbakken as he inches closer to goal. After a drop of the shoulder creates space for a shot, he lets fly and I tell you what, it's not far away. Just over the bar.
    56'
    HARMLESS EFFORT
    Tierney strikes from distance but it's always curling wide.