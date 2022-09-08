Ludogorets - AS Roma

Europa League / Group Stage
Huvepharma Arena / 08.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ludogorets/teamcenter.shtml
Ludogorets
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/as-roma/teamcenter.shtml
AS Roma
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Recent matches

Ludogorets

AS Roma

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
AS RomaROM
00000
1
HJKHJK
00000
1
LudogoretsLUD
00000
1
Real BetisRBB
00000
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Europa League

'Not for me' - Ten Hag rejects Bailly's accusation that Man Utd favour English players

2 hours ago

Europa League

How to watch Manchester United v Real Sociedad in the Europa League

Yesterday at 16:21

Related matches

HJK
-
-
Real Betis
08/09
Real Betis
-
-
Ludogorets
15/09
AS Roma
-
-
HJK
15/09
HJK
-
-
Ludogorets
06/10

Follow the Europa League live Football match between Ludogorets and AS Roma with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:45 on 8 September 2022.

Catch the latest Ludogorets and AS Roma news and find up to date Europa League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.