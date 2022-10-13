Manchester United v Omonia Nicosia live: Cristiano Ronaldo starts in Europa League group game
Europa League / Group Stage
Old Trafford / 13.10.2022
21:52
United stay three points behind Sociedad, and it still looks like it'll come down to the last group game, between the two in San Sebatian.
21:52
FULL-TIME: Manchester United 1-0 Omonia Nicosia
90+4'
OMONIA ARE GUTTED
They've given the lot.
90+3'
GOAL! Manchester United 1-0 Omonia Nicosia (McTominay) Sancho has been good since coming on, or at least done some good things, and he shows incredible composure down the left side of the box when fed by Eriksen, going by Lang, checking then going back down the line, drilling a cross that McTominay kills beautifully with a touch that gets the ball out of his feet and slams home from eight yards! The Ten Hag sub-trick works again!
90+2'
THE BALL GOES WIDE TO BRUNO
bBut his cross is a poor one and bounces through to Uzoho. What a night he's had!
90+1'
RASHFORD SPINS PANAGIOTOU
And has Sancho outside him, so it's a very smart tug-back that earns a yellow card
90'
FIVE ADDED MINUTES
Can United save themselves?
90'
YEAH, UNITED HAVE PACKED UP
They work the ball to McTominay on the edge and he wellies higher than seemed possible.
89'
GARRY PARKER IS AN OMONIA COACH
He scored a famous winner at Old Trafford for Nottingham Forest in the 1989 FA Cup quarter-final.
88'
UNITED HAVE LOST A BIT OF PUFF
And a bit of belief. The last 15 have been poor, and there's no suggestion that they'll score now.
87'
THERE WERE NO ADDED MINUTES AT THE END OF THE FIRST HALF
Surely that won't be the case here...
85'
OMONIA CHANGE
Diskerud for Cassama.
82'
APOLOGIES
My system crashed, but very little happened.
80'
MCTOMINAY DRIVES FROM 20 YARDS
And again, Uzoho is there, parrying far enough away to avert the danger.
79'
UNITED CHANGE
McTominay for Casemiro.
77'
A QUIET PERIOD
I'm beginning to think Omonia might do this
75'
UNITED NEED A CENTRE-FORWARD
If Martial plays tonight, that makes a big difference, but he's often injured and not reliable when he's fit.
74'
OMONIA MAKE THEIR TWO FINAL CHANGES
Papoulis and Loizou replaces Bruno and Charalampous.
73'
UNITED WORK IT WELL DOWN THE RIGHT
Then when the ball comes back to Eriksen, his shot into the ground is deflected wide, then from the corner, the ball breaks to Rashford, who shoots wide.
72'
UNITED NEED TO WIN THIS
If they don't, they'll almost definitely have to play two more games, against a Champions League third-placed side, to make the knockouts.