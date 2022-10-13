Manchester United v Omonia Nicosia live: Cristiano Ronaldo starts in Europa League group game

Europa League / Group Stage
Old Trafford / 13.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/manchester-united/teamcenter.shtml
Manchester United
Completed
1
0
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/omonia-nicosia/teamcenter.shtml
Omonia Nicosia
    Advertisement
    Ad
    Live
    Live Updates
    Eurosport UK
    By
    Eurosport UK
    Updated 13/10/2022 at 20:53 GMT
    21:52
    United stay three points behind Sociedad, and it still looks like it'll come down to the last group game, between the two in San Sebatian.
    21:52
    Live comment icon
    FULL-TIME: Manchester United 1-0 Omonia Nicosia
    90+4'
    OMONIA ARE GUTTED
    They've given the lot.
    90+3'
    GOAL! Manchester United 1-0 Omonia Nicosia (McTominay) Sancho has been good since coming on, or at least done some good things, and he shows incredible composure down the left side of the box when fed by Eriksen, going by Lang, checking then going back down the line, drilling a cross that McTominay kills beautifully with a touch that gets the ball out of his feet and slams home from eight yards! The Ten Hag sub-trick works again!
    90+2'
    THE BALL GOES WIDE TO BRUNO
    bBut his cross is a poor one and bounces through to Uzoho. What a night he's had!
    90+1'
    Live comment icon
    RASHFORD SPINS PANAGIOTOU
    And has Sancho outside him, so it's a very smart tug-back that earns a yellow card
    90'
    FIVE ADDED MINUTES
    Can United save themselves?
    90'
    YEAH, UNITED HAVE PACKED UP
    They work the ball to McTominay on the edge and he wellies higher than seemed possible.
    89'
    GARRY PARKER IS AN OMONIA COACH
    He scored a famous winner at Old Trafford for Nottingham Forest in the 1989 FA Cup quarter-final.
    88'
    UNITED HAVE LOST A BIT OF PUFF
    And a bit of belief. The last 15 have been poor, and there's no suggestion that they'll score now.
    87'
    THERE WERE NO ADDED MINUTES AT THE END OF THE FIRST HALF
    Surely that won't be the case here...
    85'
    Live comment icon
    OMONIA CHANGE
    Diskerud for Cassama.
    82'
    APOLOGIES
    My system crashed, but very little happened.
    80'
    Live comment icon
    MCTOMINAY DRIVES FROM 20 YARDS
    And again, Uzoho is there, parrying far enough away to avert the danger.
    79'
    Live comment icon
    UNITED CHANGE
    McTominay for Casemiro.
    77'
    A QUIET PERIOD
    I'm beginning to think Omonia might do this
    75'
    UNITED NEED A CENTRE-FORWARD
    If Martial plays tonight, that makes a big difference, but he's often injured and not reliable when he's fit.
    74'
    Live comment icon
    OMONIA MAKE THEIR TWO FINAL CHANGES
    Papoulis and Loizou replaces Bruno and Charalampous.
    73'
    UNITED WORK IT WELL DOWN THE RIGHT
    Then when the ball comes back to Eriksen, his shot into the ground is deflected wide, then from the corner, the ball breaks to Rashford, who shoots wide.
    72'
    UNITED NEED TO WIN THIS
    If they don't, they'll almost definitely have to play two more games, against a Champions League third-placed side, to make the knockouts.