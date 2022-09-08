Omonia Nicosia - FC Sheriff

Europa League / Group Stage
Tsirion Stadium / 08.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/omonia-nicosia/teamcenter.shtml
Omonia Nicosia
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sheriff-tiraspol/teamcenter.shtml
FC Sheriff
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Recent matches

Omonia Nicosia

FC Sheriff

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC SheriffSHE
00000
1
Manchester UnitedMUN
00000
1
Omonia NicosiaOMO
00000
1
Real SociedadRSO
00000
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Europa League

'Not for me' - Ten Hag rejects Bailly's accusation that Man Utd favour English players

4 hours ago

Europa League

How to watch Manchester United v Real Sociedad in the Europa League

Yesterday at 16:21

Related matches

Manchester United
-
-
Real Sociedad
08/09
FC Sheriff
-
-
Manchester United
15/09
Real Sociedad
-
-
Omonia Nicosia
15/09
Omonia Nicosia
-
-
Manchester United
06/10

Follow the Europa League live Football match between Omonia Nicosia and FC Sheriff with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 8 September 2022.

Catch the latest Omonia Nicosia and FC Sheriff news and find up to date Europa League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.