Omonia Nicosia v Manchester United live: United sneak a dicey win
Europa League / Group Stage
GSP Stadium / 06.10.2022
19:54
Read our report and analysis here.
Rashford scores twice as Man Utd survive big scare against Omonia
19:39
That could've been a lot worse for United, who created and missed a load of chances, at the same time as defending poorly. Still, a win's a win.
19:39
FULL-TIME: Omonia Nicosia 2-3 Manchester United
90+5'
THE BALL IN MISSES EVERYONE
And Ronaldo clears.
90+5'
SHAW PULLS LOIZOU BACK AND IS BOOKED
Omonia can stick a ball onto the box, with what'll be the last play of the game...
90+4'
RASHFORD FINDS RONALDO
Who nips into the box, Cruyff-turns away from his man ... and leathers a curler just wide. He's not been dreadful tonight in that he's been a danger, but his finishing has been poor.
90+1'
UNITED WELEASE WASHFORD AT INSIDE-LEFT!
This should be the hat-trick, but instead he opens his body to play in Ronaldo for a tap-in at the back stick, but there's too much on the pass! What a waste.c
90'
WE'LL HAVE FOUR ADDED MINUTES
87'
KAKOILLI SLIDES IN WILDLY ON MARTINEZ
Who clears then wears studs on foot. Kakolli is booked for the tackle and Martinez for I don't even know what, maybe his reaction but it was really very minor.
85'
GOAL! Omonia Nicosia 2-3 Manchester United (Panagiotou) Goodness me, there's life in this one yet! a ball down the left side of the box, Kakoulli crosses, and Panagiotou does really well to control a rising finish past De Gea! United had totally switched off, of course they had, and now they're back in a game!
84'
GOAL! Omonia Nicosia 1-3 Manchester United (Rashford) And that seals it! With Omonia pushing up seeking an equaliser, Rashford gets some space and finds Ronaldo at inside left. He drills a low shot that he'll say was a cross, and Rashford taps in at the far post. ten Hag's subs have been excellent today.
82'
A CHANGE APIECE
United send McTominay on for Casemiro and Omonia try Bezus for Miletic.
78'
WHAT A MISS!
Casemiro plays a decent ball forward, Fred finds Dalot, turning up down the left wing, and he cuts back for Ronaldo who, from seven yards, punches his finish against the near post! He cannot believe the horror he just perpetrated.
76'
SHAW'S DONE WELL SINCE COMING ON
He skates down the left and cuts back low and hard, but Ronaldo can't quite get hold it. Still, I think he might've done enough to nab his shirt back from Malacia.
75'
CASEMIRO WILL BE BETTER FOR THIS GAME
But he's yet to impress in a United shirt.
73'
UNITED LOOK TO PROTECT
Both Antony and their lead. He'll be needed again at the weekend, and his team needs to see out the win.
73'
RONALDO HAS DONE VERY LITTLE TONIGHT
I'd expect Martial to start through the middle at Everton on Sunday.
71'
ANOTHER CHANGE FOR OMONIA
Bruno goes off, shaking his head with regret, and Louizou comes on.
69'
A STRAIGHT PASS OVER THE TOP AND BRUNO IS IN!
Martinez wasn't concentrating, and he's Bruno is in front of De Gea! But with the ball bouncing up nicely for a lob, all he can do is flick it into the keeper'\s midriff! What an oversight that is!
68'
SOCIEDAD NOW LEAD 2-0 IN SHERIFF
It looks like the final group game in San Sebastian will decide this group - but if United win it 1-0, they'll need a better goal difference than their rivals.