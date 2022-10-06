Omonia Nicosia - Manchester United

Europa League / Group Stage
GSP Stadium / 06.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/omonia-nicosia/teamcenter.shtml
Omonia Nicosia
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/manchester-united/teamcenter.shtml
Manchester United
Advertisement
Ad

How to watch Omonia v Manchester United in the Europa League – TV channel, live stream details, kick-off time

Manchester United head to Cyprus for their next Europa League encounter, taking on Neil Lennon’s Omonia Nicosia at the GSP Stadium. United have three points from their opening two Group E games, having beaten Sheriff Tiraspol but lost to Real Sociedad. The Europa League is live on BT Sport in the UK while you can follow live text coverage on eurosport.co.uk and eurosport.com from 5pm.

Michael Hincks
By
Michael Hincks
Published 04/10/2022 at 16:56 GMT
Read all

Lineups

Omonia Nicosia
3-5-2
Manchester United jersey
Manchester United
4-5-1
Omonia Nicosia
3-5-2
Manchester United jersey
Manchester United
4-5-1

Statistics

Recent matches

Omonia Nicosia

Manchester United

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real SociedadRSO
22006
2
Manchester UnitedMUN
21013
3
FC SheriffSHE
21013
4
Omonia NicosiaOMO
20020
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Europa League

How to watch Arsenal v Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League

a day ago

Europa League

Ronaldo and Sancho score as United cruise to win at FC Sheriff

15/09/2022 at 19:24

Related matches

FC Sheriff
-
-
Real Sociedad
06/10
Manchester United
-
-
Omonia Nicosia
13/10
Real Sociedad
-
-
FC Sheriff
13/10
Omonia Nicosia
-
-
Real Sociedad
27/10

Follow the Europa League live Football match between Omonia Nicosia and Manchester United with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:45 on 6 October 2022.

Catch the latest Omonia Nicosia and Manchester United news and find up to date Europa League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.