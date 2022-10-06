Omonia Nicosia - Manchester United
Europa League / Group Stage
GSP Stadium / 06.10.2022
How to watch Omonia v Manchester United in the Europa League – TV channel, live stream details, kick-off time
Manchester United head to Cyprus for their next Europa League encounter, taking on Neil Lennon’s Omonia Nicosia at the GSP Stadium. United have three points from their opening two Group E games, having beaten Sheriff Tiraspol but lost to Real Sociedad. The Europa League is live on BT Sport in the UK while you can follow live text coverage on eurosport.co.uk and eurosport.com from 5pm.
