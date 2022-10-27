PSV vs Arsenal live - Hosts lead frough Veerman's strike

Europa League / Group Stage
Philips Stadion / 27.10.2022
PSV
Completed
2
0
Arsenal
    Updated 27/10/2022 at 18:41 GMT
    19:41
    THAT'S ALL FROM US
    Right, thanks for joining me for tonight's game! Here's our full report, and we'll see you soon!
    Veerman and De Jong on target as PSV hammer Arsenal to go through
    19:40
    ELSEWHERE TONIGHT
    19:37
    WHAT IT MEANS
    So, Arsenal stay top of the group. They're already through to the knock-out stages. But they must wait until next week to seal top spot, which they will do by matching or bettering PSV's result next week
    End of 2nd Half
    90+3'
    FULL-TIME: PSV 2-0 ARSENAL
    There's the full-time whistle. Don't be fooled by the scoreline though - this could have been four or five. PSV were sublime after the break
    90+1'
    LIVELY PSV FANS
    The home supporters are singing 'Always Look On The Bright Side Of Life', and you've got to admire that
    90+1'
    INTO ADDED TIME WE GO
    We're going to have an additional three minutes. Can Arsenal salvage anything?
    88'
    PSV SEEING THE GAME OUT
    Arsenal had a little spell of pressure a few minutes ago, leading to that Nketiah shot, but since then PSV have looked comfortable, and it's them doing most of the attacking
    84'
    GAKPO COMES OFF
    What a night he's had. He's replaced by Mauro Junior
    82'
    XHAKA BOOKED
    You won't be surprised to hear it, really. He picks up a yellow for trying to hurry Simons off the pitch. For the record, the PSV man harshly picks up a booking too
    81'
    TREBLE PSV CHANGE
    Jordan Teze, Guus Til and Noni Madueke, formely of Spurs, replace Simons, Brandthwaite and Veerman
    79'
    JESUS BOOKED
    He picks up a yellow for his tackle as he tried to win the loose ball
    78'
    WHAT. A. SAVE!
    That is superb from Benitez, who keeps out Nketiah's point-blank range effort. Jarrod Brandthwaite follows that up with a sublime tackle to divert the rebound away from goal
    76'
    VIEIRA SHOOTS OVER
    He tries his luck from 30-yards and it goes nowhere near the goal
    74'
    DOUBLE ARSENAL CHANGE
    Gabriel and White come on to shore up the defence. Tierney and Tomiyasu are withdrawn
    70'
    STUNNING RAMSDALE SAVE
    De Jong is unmarked in the box against and he forces Ramsdale into a fine save with a powerful header. This time the offside flag is waving though
    68'
    HEADER GOES WIDE
    Deep free-kick to the back post, where De Jong is waiting and unmarked, but he can't find the target
    67'
    A COUPLE OF YELLOWS
    Xhaka for the tackle, Martinelli for his reaction. Phillipp Mwene picks one up too
    66'
    ANOTHER GOAL RULED OUT
    And it's just as well for Arsenal, because this is getting embarrassing. Gakpo tucks home, but he was offside when the cross was made
    64'
    ARSENAL SUB
    Holding has been replaced by Jesus. Arteta is going for it
    63'
    GOAL! PSV 2-0 ARSENAL (DE JONG)
    De Jong has turned this game on its head! Ramsdale comes for a corner, gets nowhere near it, and the substitute nods home into an empty net. A mountain to climb now for the Gunners