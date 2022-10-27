PSV vs Arsenal live - Hosts lead frough Veerman's strike
Europa League / Group Stage
Philips Stadion / 27.10.2022
Advertisement
Ad
19:41
THAT'S ALL FROM US
Right, thanks for joining me for tonight's game! Here's our full report, and we'll see you soon!
Veerman and De Jong on target as PSV hammer Arsenal to go through
19:40
ELSEWHERE TONIGHT
Don't forget, Manchester United are in action shortly. You can follow the build-up hereManchester United v Sheriff live updates - Cristiano Ronaldo starts, Alejandro Garnacho makes first
19:37
WHAT IT MEANS
So, Arsenal stay top of the group. They're already through to the knock-out stages. But they must wait until next week to seal top spot, which they will do by matching or bettering PSV's result next week
End of 2nd Half
90+3'
FULL-TIME: PSV 2-0 ARSENAL
There's the full-time whistle. Don't be fooled by the scoreline though - this could have been four or five. PSV were sublime after the break
90+1'
LIVELY PSV FANS
The home supporters are singing 'Always Look On The Bright Side Of Life', and you've got to admire that
90+1'
INTO ADDED TIME WE GO
We're going to have an additional three minutes. Can Arsenal salvage anything?
88'
PSV SEEING THE GAME OUT
Arsenal had a little spell of pressure a few minutes ago, leading to that Nketiah shot, but since then PSV have looked comfortable, and it's them doing most of the attacking
84'
GAKPO COMES OFF
What a night he's had. He's replaced by Mauro Junior
Off
Cody Gakpo
PSV
On
Mauro Júnior
PSV
82'
XHAKA BOOKED
You won't be surprised to hear it, really. He picks up a yellow for trying to hurry Simons off the pitch. For the record, the PSV man harshly picks up a booking too
Yellow card
Granit Xhaka
Arsenal
81'
TREBLE PSV CHANGE
Jordan Teze, Guus Til and Noni Madueke, formely of Spurs, replace Simons, Brandthwaite and Veerman
Off
Jarrad Branthwaite
PSV
On
Jordan Teze
PSV
79'
JESUS BOOKED
He picks up a yellow for his tackle as he tried to win the loose ball
Yellow card
Gabriel Jesus
Arsenal
78'
WHAT. A. SAVE!
That is superb from Benitez, who keeps out Nketiah's point-blank range effort. Jarrod Brandthwaite follows that up with a sublime tackle to divert the rebound away from goal
76'
VIEIRA SHOOTS OVER
He tries his luck from 30-yards and it goes nowhere near the goal
74'
DOUBLE ARSENAL CHANGE
Gabriel and White come on to shore up the defence. Tierney and Tomiyasu are withdrawn
Off
Takehiro Tomiyasu
Arsenal
On
Ben White
Arsenal
70'
STUNNING RAMSDALE SAVE
De Jong is unmarked in the box against and he forces Ramsdale into a fine save with a powerful header. This time the offside flag is waving though
68'
HEADER GOES WIDE
Deep free-kick to the back post, where De Jong is waiting and unmarked, but he can't find the target
67'
A COUPLE OF YELLOWS
Xhaka for the tackle, Martinelli for his reaction. Phillipp Mwene picks one up too
Yellow card
Gabriel Martinelli
Arsenal
66'
ANOTHER GOAL RULED OUT
And it's just as well for Arsenal, because this is getting embarrassing. Gakpo tucks home, but he was offside when the cross was made
64'
ARSENAL SUB
Holding has been replaced by Jesus. Arteta is going for it
Off
Rob Holding
Arsenal
On
Gabriel Jesus
Arsenal
63'
Goal
Luuk de Jong
PSV
GOAL! PSV 2-0 ARSENAL (DE JONG)
De Jong has turned this game on its head! Ramsdale comes for a corner, gets nowhere near it, and the substitute nods home into an empty net. A mountain to climb now for the Gunners