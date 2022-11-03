Real Sociedad v Manchester United LIVE - Updates from the Anoeta as Garnacho goal gets Red Devils halfway to two-goal margin they need to top group
Europa League / Group Stage
Reale Arena / 03.11.2022
End of 2nd Half
90'
FULL TIME
There we have it. United win the battle, but Sociedad have won the war. They're through as group winners, United have to contend with a play-off. Thanks for joining us on Eurosport, come back very soon for even more LIVE European action.
90+4'
CLEARED WELL
Nothing doing, and that should be that.
90+4'
CORNER, UNITED
Martinez wins the set play... surely not.
90'
KEEP PROBING
United are really aiming for the head of Maguire now as their desperation grows.
90'
FIVE ADDED MINUTES
90'
GREAT SAVE!
The flag is up, but Casemiro is denied brilliantly by Remiro as he looked to stab home.
90'
SQUEAKY BUM TIME
It's 3-3-4 now for United...
87'
FREE KICK, SOCIEDAD
Dalot is booked for a hand-off, and Magunzelaia rolls around in false agony.
86'
CORNER, SOCIEDAD
Dalot has to give away the set play as Zubimendi hustles him.
85'
FIVE TO GO
United have Harry Maguire up front... they've resorted to knocking the ball long to their captain now.
83'
SUBSTITUTION
Magunzelaia is on for the hosts.
Off
Alexander Sørloth
Real Sociedad
On
Jon Magunacelaya
Real Sociedad
83'
SUBSTITUTION
Maguire is on for Garnacho... up front!
Off
Alejandro Garnacho
Manchester United
On
Harry Maguire
Manchester United
82'
SUBSTITUTION
Eriksen is replaced by Fred.
Off
Christian Eriksen
Manchester United
On
Fred
Manchester United
82'
SUBSTITUTION
Zubeldia replaces Mendez.
Off
Brais Méndez
Real Sociedad
On
Igor Zubeldia
Real Sociedad
80'
WIDE
Sorloth marauds forward as he struggles to find support, and he drags wide of the target under pressure from Dalot.
77'
STILL PROBING
Sociedad are looking to counter and are doing so with the pace of Navarro. Dalot makes a mistake, and Merino capitalises, but he can't combine with Mendez.
74'
CLOSE!
A loose touch from McTominay comes to[ Guevara, who strikes tamely into the gloves of de Gea.
73'
SUBSTITUTION
Guevara comes on for the hosts, replacing Carlos Fernandez, who is booked for time wasting.
Off
Carlos Fernández
Real Sociedad
On
Ander Guevara
Real Sociedad
71'
FREE KICK, SOCIEDAD
Ronaldo is booked for a foul on Aritz Elustondo.
Yellow card
Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United
71'
CLOSE!
Another Fernandez snapshot as the Spaniard chests and turns, but he slices over the top.