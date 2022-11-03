Real Sociedad v Manchester United LIVE - Updates from the Anoeta as Garnacho goal gets Red Devils halfway to two-goal margin they need to top group

Europa League / Group Stage
Reale Arena / 03.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-sociedad/teamcenter.shtml
Real Sociedad
Completed
0
1
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/manchester-united/teamcenter.shtml
Manchester United
    Advertisement
    Ad
    Live
    Live Updates
    Oli Gent
    By
    Oli Gent
    Updated 03/11/2022 at 19:41 GMT
    End of 2nd Half
    90'
    Live comment icon
    FULL TIME
    There we have it. United win the battle, but Sociedad have won the war. They're through as group winners, United have to contend with a play-off. Thanks for joining us on Eurosport, come back very soon for even more LIVE European action.
    90+4'
    CLEARED WELL
    Nothing doing, and that should be that.
    90+4'
    CORNER, UNITED
    Martinez wins the set play... surely not.
    90'
    KEEP PROBING
    United are really aiming for the head of Maguire now as their desperation grows.
    90'
    Live comment icon
    FIVE ADDED MINUTES
    90'
    Live comment icon
    GREAT SAVE!
    The flag is up, but Casemiro is denied brilliantly by Remiro as he looked to stab home.
    90'
    SQUEAKY BUM TIME
    It's 3-3-4 now for United...
    87'
    Live comment icon
    FREE KICK, SOCIEDAD
    Dalot is booked for a hand-off, and Magunzelaia rolls around in false agony.
    86'
    CORNER, SOCIEDAD
    Dalot has to give away the set play as Zubimendi hustles him.
    85'
    FIVE TO GO
    United have Harry Maguire up front... they've resorted to knocking the ball long to their captain now.
    83'
    Live comment icon
    SUBSTITUTION
    Magunzelaia is on for the hosts.
    Alexander Sørloth
    Off
    Alexander Sørloth
    Real Sociedad
    Real Sociedad
    Jon Magunacelaya
    On
    Jon Magunacelaya
    Real Sociedad
    Real Sociedad
    83'
    Live comment icon
    SUBSTITUTION
    Maguire is on for Garnacho... up front!
    Alejandro Garnacho
    Off
    Alejandro Garnacho
    Manchester United
    Manchester United
    Harry Maguire
    On
    Harry Maguire
    Manchester United
    Manchester United
    82'
    Live comment icon
    SUBSTITUTION
    Eriksen is replaced by Fred.
    Christian Eriksen
    Off
    Christian Eriksen
    Manchester United
    Manchester United
    Fred
    On
    Fred
    Manchester United
    Manchester United
    82'
    Live comment icon
    SUBSTITUTION
    Zubeldia replaces Mendez.
    Brais Méndez
    Off
    Brais Méndez
    Real Sociedad
    Real Sociedad
    Igor Zubeldia
    On
    Igor Zubeldia
    Real Sociedad
    Real Sociedad
    80'
    WIDE
    Sorloth marauds forward as he struggles to find support, and he drags wide of the target under pressure from Dalot.
    77'
    STILL PROBING
    Sociedad are looking to counter and are doing so with the pace of Navarro. Dalot makes a mistake, and Merino capitalises, but he can't combine with Mendez.
    74'
    Live comment icon
    CLOSE!
    A loose touch from McTominay comes to[ Guevara, who strikes tamely into the gloves of de Gea.
    73'
    Live comment icon
    SUBSTITUTION
    Guevara comes on for the hosts, replacing Carlos Fernandez, who is booked for time wasting.
    Carlos Fernández
    Off
    Carlos Fernández
    Real Sociedad
    Real Sociedad
    Ander Guevara
    On
    Ander Guevara
    Real Sociedad
    Real Sociedad
    71'
    Live comment icon
    FREE KICK, SOCIEDAD
    Ronaldo is booked for a foul on Aritz Elustondo.
    Cristiano Ronaldo
    Yellow card
    Cristiano Ronaldo
    Manchester United
    Manchester United
    71'
    Live comment icon
    CLOSE!
    Another Fernandez snapshot as the Spaniard chests and turns, but he slices over the top.