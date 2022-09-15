Real Sociedad - Omonia Nicosia

Europa League / Group Stage
Reale Arena / 15.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-sociedad/teamcenter.shtml
Real Sociedad
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/omonia-nicosia/teamcenter.shtml
Omonia Nicosia
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Real Sociedad jersey
Real Sociedad
4-3-3
Omonia Nicosia
3-5-2
Real Sociedad jersey
Real Sociedad
4-3-3
Omonia Nicosia
3-5-2

Statistics

Recent matches

Real Sociedad

Omonia Nicosia

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC SheriffSHE
11003
2
Real SociedadRSO
11003
3
Manchester UnitedMUN
10010
4
Omonia NicosiaOMO
10010
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Europa League

How to watch Sheriff Tiraspol v Manchester United in the Europa League

6 hours ago

Europa League

Arsenal v PSV rescheduled for October date, Man City clash postponed

7 hours ago

Related matches

FC Sheriff
-
-
Manchester United
15/09
FC Sheriff
-
-
Real Sociedad
06/10
Omonia Nicosia
-
-
Manchester United
06/10
Manchester United
-
-
Omonia Nicosia
13/10

Follow the Europa League live Football match between Real Sociedad and Omonia Nicosia with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:45 on 15 September 2022.

Catch the latest Real Sociedad and Omonia Nicosia news and find up to date Europa League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.