Stade Rennais - Dynamo Kyiv

Europa League / Group Stage
Roazhon Park / 06.10.2022
Stade Rennais
Not started
-
-
Dynamo Kyiv
Lineups

Stade Rennais jersey
Stade Rennais
4-4-2
Dynamo Kyiv jersey
Dynamo Kyiv
4-4-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Stade Rennais logo
Stade Rennais jersey
Stade Rennais
Dynamo Kyiv logo
Dynamo Kyiv jersey
Dynamo Kyiv
0

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Stade Rennais

Dynamo Kyiv

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FenerbahçeFEN
21104
1
Stade RennaisREN
21104
3
AEK LarnacaAEK
21013
4
Dynamo KyivDKY
20020
