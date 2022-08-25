Zalgiris Vilnius - Ludogorets

Europa League / Play-off round
LFF Stadium / 25.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/zalgiris-vilnius/teamcenter.shtml
Zalgiris Vilnius
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ludogorets/teamcenter.shtml
Ludogorets
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Zalgiris Vilnius logo
Zalgiris Vilnius
Ludogorets logo
Ludogorets jersey
Ludogorets
1

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Zalgiris Vilnius

Ludogorets

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
0
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
0
ArsenalARS
0
AS MonacoMON
0
AS RomaROM
0
FC MidtjyllandFCM
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

AEK Larnaca
-
-
SC Dnipro-1
25/08
Silkeborg IF
-
-
HJK
25/08
Sivasspor
-
-
Malmö FF
25/08
FC Sheriff
-
-
FC Pyunik
25/08

Follow the Europa League live Football match between Zalgiris Vilnius and Ludogorets with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 25 August 2022.

Catch the latest Zalgiris Vilnius and Ludogorets news and find up to date Europa League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.