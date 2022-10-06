Malmö FF - 1. FC Union Berlin

Europa League / Group Stage
Eleda Stadion / 06.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/malmo-ff/teamcenter.shtml
Malmö FF
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/1-fc-union-berlin/teamcenter.shtml
1. FC Union Berlin
Lineups

Malmö FF jersey
Malmö FF
4-5-1
1. FC Union Berlin jersey
1. FC Union Berlin
5-3-2
Malmö FF jersey
Malmö FF
4-5-1
1. FC Union Berlin jersey
1. FC Union Berlin
5-3-2

Statistics

Recent matches

Malmö FF

1. FC Union Berlin

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SC BragaBRA
22006
2
UnionUSG
22006
3
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
20020
4
Malmö FFMAL
20020
Latest news

Europa League

How to watch Arsenal v Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League

a day ago

Europa League

How to watch Omonia v Man Utd in the Europa League

Yesterday at 16:56

