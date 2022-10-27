Malmö FF - Union

Europa League / Group Stage
Eleda Stadion / 27.10.2022
Malmö FF
Not started
-
-
Union
Lineups

Malmö FF jersey
Malmö FF
4-3-3
Union
4-4-2
Malmö FF jersey
Malmö FF
4-3-3
Union
4-4-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Malmö FF logo
Malmö FF jersey
Malmö FF
Union logo
Union
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Malmö FF

Union

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
UnionUSG
431010
2
SC BragaBRA
42117
3
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
42026
4
Malmö FFMAL
40040
