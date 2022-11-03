Erik ten Hag has told Donny van de Beek that he ‘has to take this moment’ as he starts against Real Sociedad in the Europa League on Thursday night.

The 25-year-old Dutch midfielder has had more than two underwhelming seasons at Old Trafford after arriving from Ajax during the coronavirus pandemic, when Real Madrid missed out on the player.

He has since spent time out on loan at Everton, for the second half of last season, and has battled an injury under Ten Hag, his old manager from his Ajax days.

While Ten Hag has often favoured other players such as Bruno Fernandes and Christian Eriksen ahead of Van de Beek so far this season, he has started to feature after recovering his fitness and has been given the nod to start against the Spanish side.

The Europa League game is a crucial one for the team’s prospects for the second half of the season. If they fail to win by more than one clear goal, they face a two-legged tie up against one of the teams dropping down from the Champions League group stages, which includes Barcelona and other big-name clubs.

Speaking to BT Sport before the game Ten Hag explained some of his decisions for the line-up, with Antony and Anthony Martial both missing through injury. Perhaps surprisingly, in-form England international Marcus Rashford starts on the bench, but the manager suggested he was hoping to protect his fitness and introduce him in the later stages of the game.

He said: "We have to cover more games. He had a muscle injury a couple of weeks ago. A number of games are coming, we need him.

“He’s so important, his goal threat, his runs in behind, we have to keep him going, keep him fresh.”

He continued: “We have an idea with the end of the game, Marcus Rashford. We have to have a plan.”

Asked about Van de Beek, he suggested that he would play as a 10 to assist the attacking efforts of the side.

“We have problems in the front line so it’s his moment,” he commented. “He has to take this moment. I know he can do it, playing between the lines.”

Swedish central defender Victor Lindelof has been preferred ahead of Harry Maguire, to partner Lisandro Martinez.

Raphael Varane had been first choice but a recent injury opened up the spot for competition.

Ten Hag said of Lindelof that, “he did really well, Harry as well, but he has a really good communication with Martinez. One game out, he dropped out with illness, but he’s back.”

