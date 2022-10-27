Manchester United - FC Sheriff

Europa League / Group Stage
Old Trafford / 27.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/manchester-united/teamcenter.shtml
Manchester United
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sheriff-tiraspol/teamcenter.shtml
FC Sheriff
Advertisement
Ad

How to watch Manchester United v Sheriff in the Europa League - TV channel, live stream details, kick-off time

Manchester United v Sheriff TV and live stream details: Erik ten Hag's men host the Moldovan champions for their penultimate game of the Europa League group stages, with the Group E match against Sheriff at Old Trafford kicking off at 8pm UK time. The Europa League is live on BT Sport in the UK while you can follow live text coverage on eurosport.com from 7.15pm.

Rob Hemingway
By
Rob Hemingway
Published 26/10/2022 at 13:18 GMT
Read all

Lineups

Manchester United jersey
Manchester United
4-5-1
FC Sheriff
3-5-2
Manchester United jersey
Manchester United
4-5-1
FC Sheriff
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Manchester United logo
Manchester United jersey
Manchester United
FC Sheriff logo
FC Sheriff
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Manchester United

FC Sheriff

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real SociedadRSO
440012
2
Manchester UnitedMUN
43019
3
FC SheriffSHE
41033
4
Omonia NicosiaOMO
40040
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Europa League

Ronaldo back in Manchester United training after first-team exile

Yesterday at 14:50

Europa League

How to watch PSV vs Arsenal in the Europa League

10 hours ago

Related matches

Omonia Nicosia
-
-
Real Sociedad
27/10
Real Sociedad
-
-
Manchester United
03/11
FC Sheriff
-
-
Omonia Nicosia
03/11
Real Sociedad
3
0
FC Sheriff

Follow the Europa League live Football match between Manchester United and FC Sheriff with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 27 October 2022.

Catch the latest Manchester United and FC Sheriff news and find up to date Europa League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.