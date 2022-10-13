Manchester United - Omonia Nicosia
Europa League / Group Stage
Old Trafford / 13.10.2022
How to watch Manchester United v Omonia in the Europa League - TV channel, live stream details, kick-off time
Manchester United v Omonia Nicosia, TV and live stream details: Erik ten Hag's Man Utd side host Omonia Nicosia in the fourth game of their Europa League Group E campaign in the 2022-23 season. The match at Old Trafford kicks off at 8pm UK time on Thursday. The Europa League is live on BT Sport in the UK while you can follow live text coverage on eurosport.co.uk from 7:15pm.
Lineups
4-3-3
4-3-3
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
0
Draws
0
Wins
Recent matches
Manchester United
Omonia Nicosia
