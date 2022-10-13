Manchester United - Omonia Nicosia

Europa League / Group Stage
Old Trafford / 13.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/manchester-united/teamcenter.shtml
Manchester United
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/omonia-nicosia/teamcenter.shtml
Omonia Nicosia
How to watch Manchester United v Omonia in the Europa League - TV channel, live stream details, kick-off time

Manchester United v Omonia Nicosia, TV and live stream details: Erik ten Hag's Man Utd side host Omonia Nicosia in the fourth game of their Europa League Group E campaign in the 2022-23 season. The match at Old Trafford kicks off at 8pm UK time on Thursday. The Europa League is live on BT Sport in the UK while you can follow live text coverage on eurosport.co.uk from 7:15pm.

By
Eurosport
Updated 12/10/2022 at 12:07 GMT
Read all

Lineups

Manchester United jersey
Manchester United
4-3-3
Omonia Nicosia
4-4-2
Manchester United jersey
Manchester United
4-3-3
Omonia Nicosia
4-4-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Manchester United logo
Manchester United jersey
Manchester United
Omonia Nicosia logo
Omonia Nicosia
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Manchester United

Omonia Nicosia

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real SociedadRSO
33009
2
Manchester UnitedMUN
32016
3
FC SheriffSHE
31023
4
Omonia NicosiaOMO
30030
