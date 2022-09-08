Manchester United - Real Sociedad
Europa League / Group Stage
Old Trafford / 08.09.2022
'Not for me' - Erik ten Hag rejects Eric Bailly's accusation that Manchester United favour English players
Erik ten Hag has enjoyed a successful start to life as Manchester United boss. After surprise losses to Brighton and Brentford, United have bounced back by winning four Premier League games in a row. Eric Bailly has left the club to join Marseille on a season-long loan and has accused United of favouring England internationals. Ten Hag says he does not prioritise players based on nationality.
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
2
Wins
2
Draws
0
Wins
Recent matches
Manchester United
Real Sociedad
