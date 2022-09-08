Manchester United - Real Sociedad

Europa League / Group Stage
Old Trafford / 08.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/manchester-united/teamcenter.shtml
Manchester United
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-sociedad/teamcenter.shtml
Real Sociedad
'Not for me' - Erik ten Hag rejects Eric Bailly's accusation that Manchester United favour English players

Erik ten Hag has enjoyed a successful start to life as Manchester United boss. After surprise losses to Brighton and Brentford, United have bounced back by winning four Premier League games in a row. Eric Bailly has left the club to join Marseille on a season-long loan and has accused United of favouring England internationals. Ten Hag says he does not prioritise players based on nationality.

By
Eurosport
Updated 07/09/2022 at 15:57 GMT
Read all

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Manchester United logo
Manchester United jersey
Manchester United
Real Sociedad logo
Real Sociedad jersey
Real Sociedad
2

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Manchester United

Real Sociedad

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC SheriffSHE
00000
1
Manchester UnitedMUN
00000
1
Omonia NicosiaOMO
00000
1
Real SociedadRSO
00000
Latest news

Europa League

How to watch Manchester United v Real Sociedad in the Europa League

Yesterday at 16:21

