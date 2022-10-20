Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says his team cannot afford to relax despite booking their place in the knockout stages of the Europa League.

They guaranteed a top-two finish in Group A with a 1-0 victory over PSV Eindhoven at the Emirates Stadium.

Ad

Granit Xhaka’s goal maintained Arsenal’s 100% record in the competition and leaves them five points clear at the top of their group.

Transfers Barcelona, Juventus and Roma battle for Man Utd defender Dalot - Paper Round 18/10/2022 AT 21:31

Speaking to BT Sport about his team’s performance, Arteta said, "We had really good moments where we dominated against a really good side. We lacked that final pass or shot but we're happy to win the game and we are qualified which is the first step.”

Arsenal can make sure they progress as group winners if they claim at least a point in the reverse fixture in the Netherlands next week.

"The difference between finishing first and second is big and we want to get the job done,” Arteta said.

However, he knows a positive result is not a given, saying, "In Europe you have to control the opponent. They are very talented, used to winning and the amount of goals they have scored is incredible - we were really mature."

Arteta had praise for his matchwinner, Granit Xhaka, saying "It was a great goal with the right foot, a half volley, he is getting in these positions every game that's why he is scoring the goals."

Xhaka was pleased with the result, but admits they had to be patient, saying, “We had chance after chance and we didn't have the luck to score earlier but we had the passion to keep the ball, keep creating the chances and I think we deserved the win.”

"In the first half we did a lot of pressure. Everyone who comes here is playing similar to PSV, we knew they had the quality to kill us on the counter attack but we did amazing.”

"I'm so happy to score. I don't know when I scored for the last time with the right foot but so happy. It doesn't matter which foot, or who scores,” he said.

It was an eighth victory in a row in all competitions for Arsenal, and Xhaka knows the togetherness in their squad could be hugely important if they are to continue their success throughout the season.

"We win and lose as a team and at the moment we are very dangerous. We wanted to go through and are very happy."

Premier League 'Something special' - Arteta says Arsenal's flying start no coincidence after win at Leeds 16/10/2022 AT 17:11