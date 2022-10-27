Omonia Nicosia - Real Sociedad

Europa League / Group Stage
GSP Stadium / 27.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/omonia-nicosia/teamcenter.shtml
Omonia Nicosia
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-sociedad/teamcenter.shtml
Real Sociedad
Lineups

Omonia Nicosia
3-5-2
Real Sociedad jersey
Real Sociedad
4-3-1-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Omonia Nicosia logo
Omonia Nicosia
Real Sociedad logo
Real Sociedad jersey
Real Sociedad
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Omonia Nicosia

Real Sociedad

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real SociedadRSO
440012
2
Manchester UnitedMUN
43019
3
FC SheriffSHE
41033
4
Omonia NicosiaOMO
40040
Related matches

Manchester United
-
-
FC Sheriff
27/10
Real Sociedad
-
-
Manchester United
03/11
FC Sheriff
-
-
Omonia Nicosia
03/11
Real Sociedad
3
0
FC Sheriff

