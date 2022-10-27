PSV - Arsenal

Europa League / Group Stage
Philips Stadion / 27.10.2022
PSV
Not started
-
-
Arsenal
How to watch PSV vs Arsenal in the Europa League - TV channel, live stream details, kick-off time

PSV vs Arsenal TV and live stream details: Mikel Arteta's side travel to the Netherlands for their penultimate game of the Europa League group stages, with the Group A match against PSV at the Philips Stadion kicking off at 5:45pm UK time. The Europa League is live on BT Sport in the UK while you can follow live text coverage on eurosport.com from 5.15pm.

Rob Hemingway
By
Rob Hemingway
Updated 26/10/2022 at 09:16 GMT
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
PSV logo
PSV jersey
PSV
Arsenal logo
Arsenal jersey
Arsenal
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

PSV

Arsenal

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
440012
2
PSVPSV
42117
3
FK Bodø/GlimtBOD
41124
4
FC ZürichFCZ
40040
Latest news

Europa League

Ronaldo back in Manchester United training after first-team exile

18 hours ago

Europa League

Xhaka bags winner as Arsenal beat PSV to extend stellar start

20/10/2022 at 19:00

