PSV - FK Bodø/Glimt

Europa League / Group Stage
Philips Stadion / 08.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/psv/teamcenter.shtml
PSV
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fk-bodo-glimt/teamcenter.shtml
FK Bodø/Glimt
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Recent matches

PSV

FK Bodø/Glimt

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArsenalARS
00000
1
FC ZürichFCZ
00000
1
FK Bodø/GlimtBOD
00000
1
PSVPSV
00000
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Europa League

'Not for me' - Ten Hag rejects Bailly's accusation that Man Utd favour English players

2 hours ago

Europa League

How to watch Manchester United v Real Sociedad in the Europa League

Yesterday at 16:21

Related matches

FC Zürich
-
-
Arsenal
08/09
Arsenal
-
-
PSV
15/09
FK Bodø/Glimt
-
-
FC Zürich
15/09
FC Zürich
-
-
PSV
06/10

Follow the Europa League live Football match between PSV and FK Bodø/Glimt with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:45 on 8 September 2022.

Catch the latest PSV and FK Bodø/Glimt news and find up to date Europa League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.