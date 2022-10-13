Qarabag FK - Olympiacos

Europa League / Group Stage
Tofiq Bahramov Stadium / 13.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/garabagh-agdam/teamcenter.shtml
Qarabag FK
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/olympiacos/teamcenter.shtml
Olympiacos
Lineups

Qarabag FK
3-4-3
Olympiacos
4-4-2
Qarabag FK
3-4-3
Olympiacos
4-4-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Qarabag FK
Olympiacos
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Qarabag FK

Olympiacos

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SC FreiburgSCF
33009
2
Qarabag FKQAR
32016
3
FC NantesNAN
31023
4
OlympiacosOLY
30030
Follow the Europa League live Football match between Qarabag FK and Olympiacos with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:45 on 13 October 2022.

Catch the latest Qarabag FK and Olympiacos news and find up to date Europa League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

