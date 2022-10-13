Real Betis - AS Roma

Europa League / Group Stage
Estadio Benito Villamarin / 13.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-betis/teamcenter.shtml
Real Betis
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/as-roma/teamcenter.shtml
AS Roma
Lineups

Real Betis jersey
Real Betis
4-5-1
AS Roma jersey
AS Roma
5-3-2
Real Betis jersey
Real Betis
4-5-1
AS Roma jersey
AS Roma
5-3-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Real Betis logo
Real Betis jersey
Real Betis
AS Roma logo
AS Roma jersey
AS Roma
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Real Betis

AS Roma

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real BetisRBB
33009
2
LudogoretsLUD
31114
3
AS RomaROM
31023
4
HJKHJK
30121
Related matches

Ludogorets
-
-
HJK
13/10
Ludogorets
-
-
Real Betis
27/10
HJK
-
-
AS Roma
27/10
Real Betis
-
-
HJK
03/11

