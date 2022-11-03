Real Betis - HJK

Europa League / Group Stage
Estadio Benito Villamarin / 03.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-betis/teamcenter.shtml
Real Betis
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/hjk/teamcenter.shtml
HJK
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Real Betis jersey
Real Betis
4-5-1
HJK
3-4-3
Real Betis jersey
Real Betis
4-5-1
HJK
3-4-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Real Betis logo
Real Betis jersey
Real Betis
HJK logo
HJK
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Real Betis

HJK

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real BetisRBB
541013
2
LudogoretsLUD
52127
3
AS RomaROM
52127
4
HJKHJK
50141
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Europa League

How to watch Real Sociedad v Man Utd in the Europa League

10 hours ago

Europa League

Ten Hag happy with Ronaldo's persistence after striker returns with goal

28/10/2022 at 11:52

Related matches

AS Roma
-
-
Ludogorets
03/11
HJK
1
2
AS Roma
Ludogorets
0
1
Real Betis
Ludogorets
2
0
HJK

Follow the Europa League live Football match between Real Betis and HJK with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 3 November 2022.

Catch the latest Real Betis and HJK news and find up to date Europa League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.