Real Betis - Ludogorets

Europa League / Group Stage
Estadio Benito Villamarin / 15.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-betis/teamcenter.shtml
Real Betis
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ludogorets/teamcenter.shtml
Ludogorets
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Real Betis jersey
Real Betis
4-5-1
Ludogorets jersey
Ludogorets
4-5-1
Real Betis jersey
Real Betis
4-5-1
Ludogorets jersey
Ludogorets
4-5-1

Statistics

Recent matches

Real Betis

Ludogorets

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real BetisRBB
11003
2
LudogoretsLUD
11003
3
AS RomaROM
10010
4
HJKHJK
10010
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Europa League

How to watch Sheriff Tiraspol v Manchester United in the Europa League

9 hours ago

Europa League

Arsenal v PSV rescheduled for October date, Man City clash postponed

10 hours ago

Related matches

AS Roma
-
-
HJK
15/09
HJK
-
-
Ludogorets
06/10
AS Roma
-
-
Real Betis
06/10
Real Betis
-
-
AS Roma
13/10

Follow the Europa League live Football match between Real Betis and Ludogorets with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 15 September 2022.

Catch the latest Real Betis and Ludogorets news and find up to date Europa League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.