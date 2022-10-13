Real Betis remained top of Group C when they drew with Roma in the Europa League, while Nice lost at home to Slovacko in the Europa Conference League.

Jose Mourinho’s side, the current Europa Conference champions, went behind to a Sergio Canales opener on 34 minutes.

Ad

However the away side were able to get a point when Andrea Belotti, a free transfer signing in the summer, scored eight minutes after the restart.

World Cup Scan gives Dybala hope of recovering in time to feature for Argentina at World Cup YESTERDAY AT 15:51

Dynamo Kyiv remained bottom of Group B when they lost at home in Poland to French side Rennes.

While the Ukrainian team play in their home country for their domestic obligations, they played in neighbouring Poland at the Marszalek Pilsudski Stadium as a result of the Russian invasion.

Rennes won with the only goal of the game when Christopher Wooh scored on 48 minutes.

Fenerbahce travelled to nearby Cyprus for a 2-1 win at AEK Larnaca. Former Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi scored from the spot to grab a winner with 10 minutes of normal time remaining, with Angel Garcia sent off four minutes later.

In the Europa Conference League, West Ham beat Anderlecht 2-1 at home, and Nice lost 2-1 at home to Slovacko.

Europa League scores

Bodo/Glimt 0-1 Arsenal

Manchester United 1-0 Omonia Nicosia

AEK Larnaca 1-2 Fenerbahce

Dynamo Kyiv 0-1 Rennes

Real Betis 1-1 Roma

Union Saint-Gilloise 3-3 Sporting Braga

Feyenoord FC 2-2 Midtjylland

FK Qarabag 0-0 Olympiakos

Nantes 0-4 SC Freiburg

PSV Eindhoven 5-0 Zurich

Ludogorets Razgrad 2-0 HJK Helsinki

Union Berlin 1-0 Malmo

Europa Conference League scores

Apollon 1-0 AZ Alkmaar

Fiorentina 5-1 Hearts

CFR Cluj 2-0 Slavia Praha

Slovan Bratislava 3-3 Basel

Partizan 2-0 Koln

Istanbul Basaksehir 3-0 RFS

Austria Wien 0-1 Villarreal

Djurgarden 4-2 Gent

FC Vaduz 1-2 Dnipro

Zalgiris 2-1 Pyunik

West Ham 2-1 Anderlecht

Ballkani 1-2 Sivasspor

Shamrock Rovers 0-2 Molde

Hapoel Beer-Sheva 1-1 Lech Poznan

FCSB 0-5 Silkeborg

Nice 1-2 Slovacko

Serie A Smalling, Dybala score as Roma battle past 10-man Lecce 09/10/2022 AT 17:55