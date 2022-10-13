Real Betis remained top of Group C when they drew with Roma in the Europa League, while Nice lost at home to Slovacko in the Europa Conference League.
Jose Mourinho’s side, the current Europa Conference champions, went behind to a Sergio Canales opener on 34 minutes.
Ad
However the away side were able to get a point when Andrea Belotti, a free transfer signing in the summer, scored eight minutes after the restart.
World Cup
Scan gives Dybala hope of recovering in time to feature for Argentina at World Cup
Dynamo Kyiv remained bottom of Group B when they lost at home in Poland to French side Rennes.
While the Ukrainian team play in their home country for their domestic obligations, they played in neighbouring Poland at the Marszalek Pilsudski Stadium as a result of the Russian invasion.
Rennes won with the only goal of the game when Christopher Wooh scored on 48 minutes.
- McTominay saves profligate United's blushes as late strike downs Omonia
- 'Real embarrassment' - Scholes says Man Utd avoided humiliatoin against Omonia
- Saka strikes again as Arsenal beat Bodo/Glimt to stay perfect
Fenerbahce travelled to nearby Cyprus for a 2-1 win at AEK Larnaca. Former Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi scored from the spot to grab a winner with 10 minutes of normal time remaining, with Angel Garcia sent off four minutes later.
In the Europa Conference League, West Ham beat Anderlecht 2-1 at home, and Nice lost 2-1 at home to Slovacko.
Europa League scores
- Bodo/Glimt 0-1 Arsenal
- Manchester United 1-0 Omonia Nicosia
- AEK Larnaca 1-2 Fenerbahce
- Dynamo Kyiv 0-1 Rennes
- Real Betis 1-1 Roma
- Union Saint-Gilloise 3-3 Sporting Braga
- Feyenoord FC 2-2 Midtjylland
- FK Qarabag 0-0 Olympiakos
- Nantes 0-4 SC Freiburg
- PSV Eindhoven 5-0 Zurich
- Ludogorets Razgrad 2-0 HJK Helsinki
- Union Berlin 1-0 Malmo
Europa Conference League scores
- Apollon 1-0 AZ Alkmaar
- Fiorentina 5-1 Hearts
- CFR Cluj 2-0 Slavia Praha
- Slovan Bratislava 3-3 Basel
- Partizan 2-0 Koln
- Istanbul Basaksehir 3-0 RFS
- Austria Wien 0-1 Villarreal
- Djurgarden 4-2 Gent
- FC Vaduz 1-2 Dnipro
- Zalgiris 2-1 Pyunik
- West Ham 2-1 Anderlecht
- Ballkani 1-2 Sivasspor
- Shamrock Rovers 0-2 Molde
- Hapoel Beer-Sheva 1-1 Lech Poznan
- FCSB 0-5 Silkeborg
- Nice 1-2 Slovacko
Serie A
Smalling, Dybala score as Roma battle past 10-man Lecce
Europa League
Roma ‘didn’t deserve to lose’ against Betis - Mourinho
Share this article
Related Matches
Real Betis
1
1
AS Roma
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad