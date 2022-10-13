Real Sociedad - FC Sheriff

Europa League / Group Stage
Reale Arena / 13.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/real-sociedad/teamcenter.shtml
Real Sociedad
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sheriff-tiraspol/teamcenter.shtml
FC Sheriff
Lineups

Real Sociedad jersey
Real Sociedad
4-3-3
FC Sheriff
4-5-1
Real Sociedad jersey
Real Sociedad
4-3-3
FC Sheriff
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Real Sociedad logo
Real Sociedad jersey
Real Sociedad
FC Sheriff logo
FC Sheriff
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Real Sociedad

FC Sheriff

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real SociedadRSO
33009
2
Manchester UnitedMUN
32016
3
FC SheriffSHE
31023
4
Omonia NicosiaOMO
30030
