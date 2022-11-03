Real Sociedad - Manchester United
Europa League / Group Stage
Reale Arena / 03.11.2022
How to watch Real Sociedad v Man Utd in the Europa League – TV channel, live stream details, kick-off time
Manchester United head to Real Sociedad knowing a victory by two or more goals will help them leapfrog the Spanish club and finish top of Group E in the Europa League. That is no easy task, given United lost the reverse fixture 1-0 at Old Trafford back in September, but Erik ten Hag’s side will be motivated to avoid second. The problem is, so will Sociedad.
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
2
Draws
2
Wins
Recent matches
Real Sociedad
Manchester United
