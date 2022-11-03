Real Sociedad - Manchester United

Europa League / Group Stage
Reale Arena / 03.11.2022
Real Sociedad
Not started
-
-
Manchester United
How to watch Real Sociedad v Man Utd in the Europa League – TV channel, live stream details, kick-off time

Manchester United head to Real Sociedad knowing a victory by two or more goals will help them leapfrog the Spanish club and finish top of Group E in the Europa League. That is no easy task, given United lost the reverse fixture 1-0 at Old Trafford back in September, but Erik ten Hag’s side will be motivated to avoid second. The problem is, so will Sociedad.

By
Eurosport
Published 02/11/2022 at 11:47 GMT
Read all

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Real Sociedad logo
Real Sociedad jersey
Real Sociedad
Manchester United logo
Manchester United jersey
Manchester United
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Real Sociedad

Manchester United

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Real SociedadRSO
550015
2
Manchester UnitedMUN
540112
3
FC SheriffSHE
51043
4
Omonia NicosiaOMO
50050
Latest news

Europa League

Ten Hag happy with Ronaldo's persistence after striker returns with goal

28/10/2022 at 11:52

Europa League

Antony trick puts football in a spin - The Warm-Up

28/10/2022 at 09:08

