Manchester United missed the chance to top Group E of the Europa League as they could only muster a 1-0 win over Real Sociedad at the Anoeta.

Alejandro Garnacho's 17th minute strike was enough to give Erik ten Hag's side victory, but the Red Devils needed a two-goal margin to send them ahead of their hosts, who remain there on goal difference after the initial head-to-head record was nullified by this result.

In a game of few clear-cut chances, both sides threw caution to the wind as they went hunting in packs in the high press, as ten Hag experimented with his United team selection.

Donny van de Beek was introduced to the starting fray as the Dutchman went strong yet again, and Victor Lindelof and Garnacho were also thrown back into the side.

Garnacho's selection paid off, as his excellent finish capped off a great move that stemmed from David de Gea's pick-out of Bruno Fernandes on the right wing.

The Portuguese's flick-on found Cristiano Ronaldo, whose awareness and through pass sent through Garnacho one-on-one to finish over the onrushing Alex Remiro with aplomb.

Ronaldo almost capitalised on a Jon Pacheco mistake as he tried to lob Remiro from range, but he could only land the ball onto roof of the net on 42 minutes.

De Gea pulled off a magnificent double save two minutes before the break as he denied Andoni Gorosabel first and then the incoming Pablo Marin, as the hosts refused to give in to United's first-half dominance.

Lisandro Martinez continued to be imperious at the heart of the United defence as the hosts tried to pin him against two physical strikers in Carlos Fernandez and Alexander Sorloth, but the Argentine stuck to his task and marshalled them brilliantly, eventually being helped out with the physicality of Casemiro at centre-back after the substitution of Victor Lindelof for Scott McTominay.

The Red Devils struggled to break the second-half deadlock as they went searching for that elusive second, but it wasn't to be, as they will now face a side that drops down from the Champions League in a hefty play-off for a place in the last 16.

TALKING POINT - MOMENTS FC

United looked brilliant in flashes during the first half, with the Garnacho goal the prime example of that.

But after the break, they looked fatigued, as if they'd played three games in the space of a week and a half.

Christian Eriksen's passing was off in the last 45, and Bruno Fernandes and Garnacho quickly became the invisible men as the Spaniards sought to suffocate their English visitors.

Ronaldo was marshalled expertly by Robin Le Normand for the most part, with the Portuguese restricted to only one real sighting of the Sociedad goal.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - LISANDRO MARTINEZ, MANCHESTER UNITED

Since when does this man not win player of the match awards?

Solid as a rock once again for United, as he crashed into bruising 50-50s, he dominated his aerial duels against strikers five and six inches taller than him, and he swept up ably when Lindelof got shaky next to him.

The Argentine was also laser-like in his passing, looking to set United forward with line-breaking passing through the thirds.

What a signing he has been.

PLAYER RATINGS

RSA: Remiro 6, Gorosabel 6, Le Normand 7, Pacheco 6, Rico 5, Zubimendi 7, Mendez 6, Merino 7, Marin 6, Sorloth 6, Fernandez 6. Subs: Elustondo 6, Navarro 6, Guevara 6, Zubeldia 6, Magunazelaia 6.

United: de Gea 7, Dalot 6, Lindelof 5, Martinez 8, Shaw 7, Casemiro 6, Eriksen 5, Fernandes 5, van de Beek 5, Garnacho 7, Ronaldo 6. Subs: Rashford 6, McTominay 6, Fred 5, Maguire 6.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

17': GOAL! What a finish from Garnacho, and what a move it was to set it up! United are ahead, and the Argentine teenager finishes superbly after a great pick out on the right of Fernandes by de Gea, as the Portuguese flicks it on for Ronaldo. The striker has the awareness to slide Garnacho in, and he finishes expertly into the top corner, showing great pace to break away from the defenders.

42': CLOSE! A long Martinez punt is poorly dealt with by Pacheco and Ronaldo is onto it. He tries to lob the onrushing Remiro from range, but he can only loop onto the roof of the net.

44': DOUBLE SAVE! Remarkable double save from de Gea after the initial strike from Gorosabel, and then Marin follows up, as de Gea saves from close range again!

48': CLOSE! Rico's cross is met by Sorloth who beats Martinez in the air, but the Argentine recovers well to deflect behind.

90': GREAT SAVE! The flag is up, but Casemiro is denied brilliantly by Remiro as he looked to stab home.

KEY STAT

