SC Braga - 1. FC Union Berlin

Europa League / Group Stage
Estádio Municipal de Braga / 15.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sporting-braga/teamcenter.shtml
SC Braga
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/1-fc-union-berlin/teamcenter.shtml
1. FC Union Berlin
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

SC Braga
4-4-2
1. FC Union Berlin jersey
1. FC Union Berlin
5-3-2
SC Braga
4-4-2
1. FC Union Berlin jersey
1. FC Union Berlin
5-3-2

Statistics

Recent matches

SC Braga

1. FC Union Berlin

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SC BragaBRA
11003
2
UnionUSG
11003
3
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
10010
4
Malmö FFMAL
10010
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Europa League

How to watch Sheriff Tiraspol v Manchester United in the Europa League

9 hours ago

Europa League

Arsenal v PSV rescheduled for October date, Man City clash postponed

10 hours ago

Related matches

Union
-
-
Malmö FF
15/09
Malmö FF
-
-
1. FC Union Berlin
06/10
SC Braga
-
-
Union
06/10
Union
-
-
SC Braga
13/10

Follow the Europa League live Football match between SC Braga and 1. FC Union Berlin with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 15 September 2022.

Catch the latest SC Braga and 1. FC Union Berlin news and find up to date Europa League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.