SC Freiburg - FC Nantes

Europa League / Group Stage
Europa-Park Stadion / 06.10.2022
SC Freiburg
Not started
-
-
FC Nantes
Lineups

SC Freiburg jersey
SC Freiburg
4-4-2
FC Nantes jersey
FC Nantes
3-5-2
Statistics

Recent matches

SC Freiburg

FC Nantes

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SC FreiburgSCF
22006
2
Qarabag FKQAR
21013
3
FC NantesNAN
21013
4
OlympiacosOLY
20020
Related matches

Olympiacos
-
-
Qarabag FK
06/10
FC Nantes
-
-
SC Freiburg
13/10
Qarabag FK
-
-
Olympiacos
13/10
SC Freiburg
-
-
Olympiacos
27/10

