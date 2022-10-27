SC Freiburg - Olympiacos

Europa League / Group Stage
Europa-Park Stadion / 27.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sc-freiburg/teamcenter.shtml
SC Freiburg
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/olympiacos/teamcenter.shtml
Olympiacos
Lineups

SC Freiburg jersey
SC Freiburg
4-4-2
Olympiacos jersey
Olympiacos
4-4-2
SC Freiburg jersey
SC Freiburg
4-4-2
Olympiacos jersey
Olympiacos
4-4-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SC Freiburg logo
SC Freiburg jersey
SC Freiburg
Olympiacos logo
Olympiacos jersey
Olympiacos
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

SC Freiburg

Olympiacos

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SC FreiburgSCF
440012
2
Qarabag FKQAR
42117
3
FC NantesNAN
41033
4
OlympiacosOLY
40131
