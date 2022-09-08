SC Freiburg - Qarabag FK

Europa League / Group Stage
Europa-Park Stadion / 08.09.2022
SC Freiburg
Not started
-
-
Qarabag FK
Lineups

SC Freiburg
4-5-1
Qarabag FK
4-5-1
SC Freiburg
4-5-1
Qarabag FK
4-5-1

Statistics

Recent matches

SC Freiburg

Qarabag FK

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC NantesNAN
00000
1
OlympiacosOLY
00000
1
Qarabag FKQAR
00000
1
SC FreiburgSCF
00000
Follow the Europa League live Football match between SC Freiburg and Qarabag FK with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 8 September 2022.

Catch the latest SC Freiburg and Qarabag FK news and find up to date Europa League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.