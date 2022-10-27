SS Lazio - FC Midtjylland

Europa League / Group Stage
Stadio Olimpico / 27.10.2022
SS Lazio
Not started
-
-
FC Midtjylland
Lineups

SS Lazio jersey
SS Lazio
4-3-3
FC Midtjylland jersey
FC Midtjylland
4-3-3
SS Lazio jersey
SS Lazio
4-3-3
FC Midtjylland jersey
FC Midtjylland
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
SS Lazio logo
SS Lazio jersey
SS Lazio
FC Midtjylland logo
FC Midtjylland jersey
FC Midtjylland
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

SS Lazio

FC Midtjylland

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FeyenoordFEY
41215
2
FC MidtjyllandFCM
41215
3
SS LazioLAZ
41215
4
Sturm GrazSTU
41215
Related matches

Sturm Graz
-
-
Feyenoord
27/10
FC Midtjylland
-
-
Sturm Graz
03/11
Feyenoord
-
-
SS Lazio
03/11
SS Lazio
2
2
Sturm Graz

