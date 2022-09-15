Stade Rennais - Fenerbahçe

Europa League / Group Stage
Roazhon Park / 15.09.2022
Stade Rennais
Not started
-
-
Fenerbahçe
Lineups

Stade Rennais jersey
Stade Rennais
4-5-1
Fenerbahçe
3-5-2
Stade Rennais jersey
Stade Rennais
4-5-1
Fenerbahçe
3-5-2

Statistics

Recent matches

Stade Rennais

Fenerbahçe

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FenerbahçeFEN
11003
1
Stade RennaisREN
11003
3
AEK LarnacaAEK
10010
3
Dynamo KyivDKY
10010
Related matches

Dynamo Kyiv
-
-
AEK Larnaca
15/09
Fenerbahçe
-
-
AEK Larnaca
06/10
Stade Rennais
-
-
Dynamo Kyiv
06/10
AEK Larnaca
-
-
Fenerbahçe
13/10

